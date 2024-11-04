Targeted Therapies: The Role of Large Molecules, Biologics and ADCs, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how to enhance biologics and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) development programs with cutting-edge technologies and transform the development of targeted therapies. The featured speakers will discuss exploring and validating breakthrough targets using patient-derived models, with access to expansive collections for robust therapeutic evaluation and biomarker discovery. Attendees will learn about effortlessly generating novel biologics, including antibodies, bispecifics, ADCs and peptides, and ensuring success with comprehensive in vitro and in vivo biochemical characterization and efficacy testing. Attendees will learn how patient-derived models and large biobanks are driving novel target discovery.
TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an insightful webinar on the latest advancements in biologics, with a special focus on antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and their role in transforming targeted therapies.
In this webinar, the attendees will get to learn how patient-derived models and large biobanks are driving novel target discovery, therapeutic evaluation and biomarker discovery, all aimed at improving clinical outcomes and reducing off-target effects. The expert speaker will explore the seamless generation of biologics, including antibodies, ADCs, bispecifics and peptides, backed by comprehensive in vitro and in vivo efficacy testing.
Real-world case studies will showcase how an integrated platform can help streamline drug development, from target discovery to clinical translation, and offer flexible, customizable solutions to meet specific project needs.
By attending this webinar, attendees will discover how to:
- Leverage patient-derived models for novel target discovery and biomarker identification
- Generate and optimize biologics for biochemical characterization and efficacy testing
- Utilize flexible services to accelerate drug development pipelines
Register for this webinar today to learn how to enhance biologics and ADC development programs with cutting-edge technologies and transform the development of targeted therapies.
Join Peng Wang, PhD, Executive Director, Scientific Operations, Crown Bioscience, for the live webinar on Friday, November 22, 2024, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Targeted Therapies: The Role of Large Molecules, Biologics and ADCs.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com/
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article