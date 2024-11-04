Targeted Therapies: The Role of Large Molecules, Biologics and ADCs, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Real-world case studies will showcase how an integrated platform can help streamline drug development, from target discovery to clinical translation, and offer flexible, customizable solutions to meet specific project needs. Post this

Real-world case studies will showcase how an integrated platform can help streamline drug development, from target discovery to clinical translation, and offer flexible, customizable solutions to meet specific project needs.

By attending this webinar, attendees will discover how to:

Leverage patient-derived models for novel target discovery and biomarker identification

Generate and optimize biologics for biochemical characterization and efficacy testing

Utilize flexible services to accelerate drug development pipelines

Register for this webinar today to learn how to enhance biologics and ADC development programs with cutting-edge technologies and transform the development of targeted therapies.

Join Peng Wang, PhD, Executive Director, Scientific Operations, Crown Bioscience, for the live webinar on Friday, November 22, 2024, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Targeted Therapies: The Role of Large Molecules, Biologics and ADCs.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com/

SOURCE Xtalks