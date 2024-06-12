Targray Appoints Erik Rietkerk to Executive Leadership Team

Targray appoints seasoned industry leader Erik Rietkerk as Global Head of Agricommodities and Co-Head of Biofuels & Feedstock, leveraging over three decades of expertise to drive strategic growth in European markets.

GENEVA, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Targray has announced today the addition of Erik Rietkerk to its Executive Leadership Team, where he will act as the Global Head of Agricommodities and Co-Head of Biofuels & Feedstock. In addition, he will oversee the company's Solar division, providing strategic guidance to enhance its growth and development.

With a commodity trading career spanning over 30 years, Erik brings a wealth of experience from leadership roles in diverse industries, including oil trading, chemical/pharma, agribusiness, tank storage, renewable energies, energy commodities, and food ingredients. Notably, Erik served as the CEO at Argent Energy, a European waste-based biodiesel producer, where beginning in 2018 he spearheaded transformative initiatives and guided the company's strategic direction.

Erik's resume also includes extensive leadership positions at two globally recognized commodity trading companies. In 2002, he held the role of managing director at Mabanaft GmBH, overseeing operational management, trading, distribution, and contracting of oil activities. Later, in 2008, Erik joined Wilmar Europe Holdings B.V as managing director, leading the European Trading team, and overseeing functions such as HR and Risk Management.

Erik holds an MBA in International Finance from the University of Warwick Business School and has served as a volunteer board member for the Dutch National Archives Foundation since 2018.

In his new capacity at Targray and based out of the company's Geneva corporate office, Erik will play a key role in providing overall strategic direction and supporting the growth of the company's European Biofuels and Feedstock businesses and global Agricommodities and Solar desks. His broad international experience and expertise in diverse markets make him a valuable addition to Targray's growing team.

About Targray

Targray is a leading global provider of commodities and advanced materials for the renewable fuels, solar, battery, carbon trading and sustainable cotton sectors. Supported by a vast rail fleet and terminal network, the company is an international leader in the sourcing, transportation, storage, trading, and supply of biofuels and feedstock. Its innovative solutions help energy suppliers meet the growing demand for low-carbon transportation fuels.

Since 1987, the company has worked with partners in over 50 countries to create sustainable value across the supply chain. The company is committed to delivering solutions that help reduce the world's carbon footprint while enabling customers to create safer, more reliable products for consumers around the world.

Media Contact

Olivier Benny, Targray, +1 (514) 695-8095, [email protected], https://www.targray.com/

