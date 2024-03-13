Targray Expands European Presence with New Commodities Trading Desk in Rotterdam

The opening of Targray's Rotterdam office represents just one step in the company's ongoing expansion efforts, as it continues to explore opportunities for growth and development in key renewable energy and environmental markets around the world. Post this

"Our new Rotterdam office enables us to provide enhanced support and services to our growing customer base in Europe and offer them greater accessibility and tailored environmental solutions to meet their unique requirements," said Targray's President Andrew Richardson.

Targray remains committed to driving sustainable industries forward, delivering quality and value across the supply chain, and exceeding customer expectations. The opening of the Rotterdam office represents just one step in the company's ongoing expansion efforts, as it continues to explore opportunities for growth and development in key renewable energy and environmental markets around the world.

About Targray

Targray is a leading global provider of commodities and advanced materials for the renewable fuels, solar, battery, and sustainable cotton sectors. Supported by a vast rail fleet and terminal network, the company is an international leader in the sourcing, transportation, storage, trading, and supply of biofuels and feedstock. Its innovative solutions help energy suppliers meet the growing demand for low-carbon transportation fuels.

Targray's Environmental Commodities business offers leading expertise in environmental products & services including renewable energy certificates, carbon credits, and offsets for voluntary and compliance carbon markets around the world.

Since 1987, the company has worked with partners in over 50 countries to create sustainable value across the supply chain. The company is committed to delivering solutions that help reduce the world's carbon footprint while enabling customers to create safer, more reliable products for consumers around the world.

MEDIA CONTACT

Olivier Benny, Targray, 5146958095, [email protected], https://www.targray.com/

