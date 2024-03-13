Targray Expands European Presence with New Commodities Trading Desk in Rotterdam

Targray's new office is ideally situated to deliver low-carbon solutions and environmental products that will drive advancement in the renewable energy sector and address the evolving needs of the European market.
ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Targray, a global leader in the supply of environmental commodities, renewable fuels, and other renewable energy solutions, has announced today the opening of its newest office in Rotterdam, Netherlands. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to serving its European customers and strengthening its presence in key markets.
Centrally located by Hofplein public square and within walking distance of Rotterdam Central Station, the 1000-square-foot office stands along the highrise-lined Weena street, a defining feature of the city's skyline. Rotterdam's reputation as a hub for trade and commerce and strategic location as Europe's largest port makes it an ideal choice for Targray to enhance its distribution network and streamline operations.
"Our new Rotterdam office enables us to provide enhanced support and services to our growing customer base in Europe and offer them greater accessibility and tailored environmental solutions to meet their unique requirements," said Targray's President Andrew Richardson.
Targray remains committed to driving sustainable industries forward, delivering quality and value across the supply chain, and exceeding customer expectations. The opening of the Rotterdam office represents just one step in the company's ongoing expansion efforts, as it continues to explore opportunities for growth and development in key renewable energy and environmental markets around the world.
About Targray
Targray is a leading global provider of commodities and advanced materials for the renewable fuels, solar, battery, and sustainable cotton sectors. Supported by a vast rail fleet and terminal network, the company is an international leader in the sourcing, transportation, storage, trading, and supply of biofuels and feedstock. Its innovative solutions help energy suppliers meet the growing demand for low-carbon transportation fuels.
Targray's Environmental Commodities business offers leading expertise in environmental products & services including renewable energy certificates, carbon credits, and offsets for voluntary and compliance carbon markets around the world.
Since 1987, the company has worked with partners in over 50 countries to create sustainable value across the supply chain. The company is committed to delivering solutions that help reduce the world's carbon footprint while enabling customers to create safer, more reliable products for consumers around the world.
