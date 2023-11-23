Targray Joins Green Marine to Advance the Adoption of Sustainable Marine Fuels

Maritime shipping is the backbone of global trade, and the industry's transition to low carbon fuels is essential for a sustainable future. Targray's international presence uniquely positions us to support bunker fuel suppliers and their customers worldwide in the journey toward sustainability... Post this

"Maritime shipping is the backbone of global trade, and the industry's transition to low carbon fuels is essential for a sustainable future," said Targray President, Andrew Richardson. "Targray's international presence uniquely positions us to support bunker fuel suppliers and their customers worldwide in the journey toward sustainability and decarbonization."

Green Marine is a leading non-profit North American environmental certification program for the maritime industry which expanded to Europe in 2020, with a mission of going beyond regulations and fostering real environmental improvement in the maritime industry. They engage stakeholders, including ship owners, ports, terminals, and shipyards, in their commitment to continuous improvement.

About Targray

Targray is a leading global provider of commodities and advanced materials for the renewable fuels, solar, battery and agricultural commodity sectors. Supported by a vast rail fleet and terminal network, the company is an international leader in the sourcing, transportation, storage, trading, and supply of biofuels and feedstock. Its innovative solutions help energy suppliers meet the growing demand for low carbon transportation fuels.

Targray's Environmental Commodities business offers leading expertise in environmental products & services including renewable energy certificates, carbon credits and offsets for voluntary and compliance carbon market around the world.

Since 1987, Targray has worked with partners in over 50 countries to create sustainable value across the supply chain. The company is committed to delivering solutions that help reduce the world's carbon footprint while enabling customers to create safer, more reliable products for consumers around the world.

About Green Marine

Green Marine is a voluntary initiative which helps its participants to improve their environmental performance and targets key environmental and maritime transportation issues related to air, water and soil quality, biodiversity protection, and community relations. Founded in 2007, Green Marine quickly distinguished itself through its credibility and its capability to foster the continual improvement of the environmental performance of its participants. Initially conceived for the St. Lawrence and Great Lakes maritime sector, the binational environmental certification program quickly generated unexpected interest in the industry and now has a North American reach.

In 2019, Green Marine collaborated with Surfrider Foundation Europe to export the environmental certification program to France to give birth to Green Marine Europe in 2020. The Green Marine Europe environmental certification program operates on the same proven model as the North American program.

Media Contact

Olivier Benny, Targray, 1-888-695-8095, [email protected], https://www.targray.com

