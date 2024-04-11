Targray's New Headquarters Showcases Commitment to Sustainability, Growth and Collaboration

"Rooted in our steadfast dedication to sustainability, this exciting new space embodies our vision for a greener future while nurturing productivity and collaboration among our growing team," said Targray's President Andrew Richardson. Post this

An Inclusive and Collaborative Workspace

Rows of fully ergonomic workstations line the ground floor's open design concept, with a combination of collaborative and quiet spaces dotted around the perimeter that encourage teamwork, wellness, and productivity. The ground floor also includes a dedicated yoga studio, as well as an employee lounge featuring arcade-style games, a self-serve coffee bar and beer taps, and a custom mural by Montreal artist Ryan Labrosse.

Spacious meeting rooms equipped with cutting-edge soundproofing and technology systems occupy the second-floor mezzanine, which features natural color palettes and furnishings that seamlessly combine comfort and function in a modern, yet timeless, aesthetic.

Embracing the Energy Transition

Targray's Head Office expansion project, which first broke ground in 2022, is a demonstration of how sustainable construction and design can improve a building's efficiency and reduce environmental impact on the community. The project involved the addition of numerous eco-friendly features including a 4,000 square foot outdoor collaboration space, electric vehicle charging stations (free for all employees), and one of the largest solar rooftops in Greater Montreal.

Light fixtures using motion detection were installed along with low-flow washroom plumbing fixtures and accessories with motion sensors. A sprawling raised podium runs the length of the main floor and borders a formerly windowless wall, where low-emissivity (low-E) glass panels were installed and now make up a full height exterior glazing curtain wall with solar energy blocking properties. In addition to the integration of indoor trees and plants throughout the expansion, Targray intends to plant over 100 new trees on its property over the course of the next two years.

The Company Headquarters are situated within walking distance of the newly constructed Réseau express métropolitain (REM), an automated light rail transit system with 26 universally accessible stations across Greater Montréal. The nearest stop (Kirkland Station) is expected to come online in Q4 2024.

Sustainability Beyond Borders

Targray's Headquarters expansion represents a major step forward that embodies the company's commitment to sustainability but also reflects its continued growth and evolution as a key player in the renewable energy and advanced materials sector. With offices throughout North America, Europe, and Asia supporting 8 business divisions, Targray continues to create value across the supply chain by expanding its portfolio of products and solutions in markets across the globe.

"Rooted in our steadfast dedication to sustainability, this exciting new space embodies our vision for a greener future while nurturing productivity and collaboration among our growing team," said Targray's President Andrew Richardson.

About Targray

Targray is a leading global provider of commodities and advanced materials for the renewable fuels, solar, battery, and sustainable agriculture sectors. Supported by a vast rail fleet and terminal network, the company is an international leader in the sourcing, transportation, storage, trading, and supply of biofuels and feedstock. Its innovative solutions help energy suppliers meet the growing demand for low-carbon transportation fuels.

Targray's Environmental Commodities business offers leading expertise in environmental products & services including renewable energy certificates, carbon credits, and offsets for voluntary and compliance carbon markets around the world.

Since being established in Montreal in 1987, the company has worked with partners in over 50 countries to create sustainable value across the supply chain. The company is committed to delivering solutions that help reduce the world's carbon footprint while enabling customers to create safer, more reliable products for consumers around the world.

