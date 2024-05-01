Tariffy Empowers Customs Brokers and Companies to Take Control of International Trade Compliance with AI

Think of Tariffy as ChatGPT's cousin, built specifically for the international trade and shipping industry. Post this

For instance, if a company is shipping a white chocolate product, ChatGPT may return an HS code related to chocolate. However, international shipping standards require it to be classified as a sugar confectionery product. Thus, a user relying on the ChatGPT outputs would classify their item incorrectly.

Tariffy solves these challenges by combining the latest artificial intelligence technologies and internet searches into a powerful HS code search tool designed especially for international trade. Generalized AI tools only scratch the surface when returning an HS code, while Tariffy offers deep searches, returning 10-digit HTS and TARIC codes, and even 13-digit CIQ codes.

Tariffy's search can also be tailored to which country the item is being imported to. It also has multi-lingual capabilities, so clients can use it in their preferred language.

The platform was built by a team of Estonian AI experts who recognized a real unmet need in the logistics industry. Leveraging their AI insights, they designed the tool to save companies shipping internationally time in a cumbersome and headache-causing process.

"Think of Tariffy as ChatGPT's cousin, built specifically for the international trade and shipping industry," said Arnaud Granal, founder of Tariffy. "While an AI platform like ChatGPT can return HS codes, they are often inaccurate and require additional human intervention and tweaking to ensure they are correct. Tariffy removes some of this extra time with an AI-powered platform that specializes in finding the correct HS codes from the start so companies shipping internationally can save time and have peace of mind that they are correctly classifying their products in alignment with international trade compliance."

