Tarifica Analyzes the Cost of International Roaming Fees in Latest Data Dive Study

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tarifica, a leading provider of data, software, and data analytics to the worldwide telecom industry, has released its latest Tarifica Data Dive, focusing on the complexities of international roaming fees. The analysis, titled "The Price of Traveling Abroad: Navigating the Complexities of International Roaming Fees," provides an in-depth look at the challenges and costs associated with using mobile services while traveling internationally.

With the resurgence of international travel post-pandemic, understanding the cost implications of international roaming is more critical than ever. Using data from Tarifica's Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform, the study employs the "rational consumer" methodology and multiple usage profiles to compare the cost of add-on packages for travel to the United States. The analysis highlights examples from Australia, Italy, and Japan to illustrate the varying costs and structures across different regions.

Soichi Nakajima, Tarifica's Vice President of Data and Analysis, emphasized the importance of this analysis for both consumers and telecom providers: "Our findings reveal that international roaming fees can vary widely, and the lack of transparency often leads to unexpected charges for travelers."

The report shows that pay-per-use roaming is typically the most expensive option, prompting a focus on add-on roaming packages. For example, Australians traveling to the US pay the least for a 3GB over 3 days profile, while a 10GB over 14 days package is most affordable for Italians. Conversely, Japanese customers face the highest costs for both profiles. The analysis also touches on built-in roaming options available in certain regions, such as the "Roam Like at Home" regulation in the EU and free roaming for SoftBank subscribers traveling to the US.

Mr. Nakajima further added, "Telecom providers have a significant opportunity to build customer loyalty by addressing the pain points associated with international roaming. Our analysis provides a roadmap for providers to develop more user-friendly and cost-effective roaming solutions."

Overall, the analysis indicates that roaming costs vary significantly depending on the home and destination countries. Australian users benefit from the lowest costs for short-term roaming, while Italian users enjoy the best rates for longer stays. Japanese users, on the other hand, encounter the highest roaming expenses. The study underscores the need for telecom operators to offer more competitive and transparent roaming packages to meet the growing demands of international travelers.

About the Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform

This latest Data Dive analysis was based on data from Tarifica's Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform (TPIP), which offers comprehensive data on plans from major operators around the world, empowering users to create customized profiles for in-depth comparisons and analyses. Subscribers can explore trends and visualize data with ease using intuitive tools and multiple filters for a granular view. Say goodbye to Excel-based limitations and embrace modern features like screenshot captures, alerts, and historical offers. TPIP is adaptable to client needs, allowing customization of data structure, geographical scope, and frequency.

About Tarifica

Tarifica is an industry leader in providing telecom data and software solutions to the global telecommunications sector. Specializing in telecommunications plan and pricing information, Tarifica delivers critical insights and analytics to help telecom companies and regulators make data-driven decisions. The company's clients include national regulators, mobile and fixed line operators, internet service providers, consultancies, and financial institutions worldwide. In addition to its flagship SaaS products, Tarifica offers tailored consulting services to address specific client needs. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence has established it as a trusted partner in the rapidly evolving telecom industry.

