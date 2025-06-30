Tarifica and Domini Consulting Join Forces to Support Digital Transformation in Global Telecom Markets

Strategic Collaboration Aims to Deliver Telecom Insights Across Emerging Markets

NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tarifica, the global leader in telecom pricing intelligence, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Domini Consulting, a Colombia-based firm specializing in ICT consulting and digital transformation. This new collaboration is designed to bring Tarifica's data-driven insights and SaaS solutions to a broader range of stakeholders across multiple regions.

Domini brings deep regional knowledge and industry expertise to the table. With more than 40 years of combined experience and a history of consulting work across several continents, Domini has helped shape public policy and private strategy in some of the world's most dynamic digital markets. The firm's emphasis on actionable solutions and practical execution is a strong fit with Tarifica's approach to telecom analytics.

"Partnering with Domini strengthens our ability to deliver advanced pricing intelligence to public and private entities alike," said Richard Dorfman, Managing Director of Tarifica. "Their deep familiarity with regional digital priorities and their practical experience navigating both policy and commercial environments make them an ideal partner."

The partnership will focus on bringing greater visibility and strategic insight to telecom markets across emerging regions. By combining Tarifica's robust analytics capabilities with Domini's regional expertise and policy acumen, the two firms aim to support clients in developing data-driven strategies, navigating regulatory shifts, and advancing digital transformation efforts with confidence.

"Domini's mission is to help clients understand and thrive in the digital environment," said Guillermo Cruz, Partner at Domini Consulting. "By joining forces with Tarifica, we are equipping regulators, operators, and other industry players with the intelligence they need to make informed decisions that support growth and innovation."

With regulators and operators under increasing pressure to respond to rapid technological change and evolving consumer expectations, the ability to access timely, comparative pricing intelligence is more critical than ever. Domini's on-the-ground relationships and policy insight will enhance Tarifica's ability to support decision-makers with relevant data and context that reflect local realities.

This partnership is part of Tarifica's broader effort to deepen its presence in key emerging markets by working alongside respected local advisors who understand the nuances of regional telecom landscapes.

About Tarifica

Tarifica is an industry leader in providing telecom data and software solutions to the global telecommunications sector. Specializing in telecommunications plan and pricing information, Tarifica delivers critical insights and analytics to help telecom companies and regulators make data-driven decisions. The company's clients include national regulators, mobile and fixed-line operators, internet service providers, consultancies, and financial institutions worldwide. In addition to its flagship SaaS products, Tarifica offers tailored consulting services to address specific client needs. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence has established it as a trusted partner in the rapidly evolving telecom industry.

About Domini

Domini Consulting is a specialized advisory firm focused on information and communications technology (ICT) and digital transformation. With over 40 years of combined experience, its partners have led consulting projects across more than 15 countries in Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East, serving both public and private sector clients. Domini supports its clients in navigating the digital landscape, shaping policy and strategy, and implementing impactful ICT and digital transformation initiatives.

