Tarifica Announces Strategic Partnership with Luxon Consulting Group to Expand Reach in Latin America and Beyond

This partnership strengthens Tarifica's global engagement with regulators and expands access to its telecom analytics platforms across Latin America and other international markets.

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tarifica, a global leader in telecom pricing intelligence and analytics, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Luxon Consulting Group, a specialized international consultancy serving the telecom and ICT sectors. As part of this agreement, Luxon will serve as a reseller of Tarifica's suite of SaaS platforms, including the Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform (TPIP), PlanScout, PlanDetector, and Arch, with a particular focus on expanding Tarifica's reach across Latin America and other key international markets.

This collaboration represents a significant step in Tarifica's broader effort to deepen engagement with telecommunications regulators and policymakers. Luxon's presence in Latin America, along with its established network of relationships within the regulatory community, will be instrumental in supporting Tarifica's expansion among this critical group of users.

"Luxon has been a trusted advisor to regulatory bodies, telecom operators, and multilateral institutions across Latin America and beyond," said Richard Dorfman, Managing Director of Tarifica. "Their regional knowledge and credibility, combined with their extensive professional network, will greatly support our efforts to bring the value of our platforms to new users, especially regulators, around the world."

For Luxon, the partnership enhances its ability to support clients not just through consultancy, but through access to specialized tools that provide ongoing, data-driven insight.

"Through this partnership with Tarifica, we're excited to offer our clients a broader range of capabilities," said Juan Roldan, President of Luxon Consulting Group. "Tarifica's robust, proven platforms give regulators and operators the intelligence they need to make informed, evidence-based decisions. By integrating these offerings into our work, we're able to move beyond consulting and deliver practical solutions that support day-to-day decision making."

The agreement enables Luxon to resell all of Tarifica's SaaS offerings, which provide clients with in-depth analysis and international comparisons of telecom pricing, plan structures, promotional campaigns, and competitive positioning. These tools are already used by major operators and regulators around the world to monitor market developments and support regulatory and strategic planning.

The two companies are also exploring ways to jointly engage stakeholders through targeted briefings focused on pricing transparency and data-driven policy.

As the telecom sector continues to evolve, both firms see the partnership as a valuable opportunity to equip industry participants, especially regulators and operators, with practical tools and insights that support more effective decision making.

Additional background on each company can be found at www.tarifica.com and www.luxoncg.com.

About Tarifica

Tarifica is an industry leader in providing telecom data and software solutions to the global telecommunications sector. Specializing in telecommunications plan and pricing information, Tarifica delivers critical insights and analytics to help telecom companies and regulators make data-driven decisions. The company's clients include national regulators, mobile and fixed-line operators, internet service providers, consultancies, and financial institutions worldwide. In addition to its flagship SaaS products, Tarifica offers tailored consulting services to address specific client needs. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence has established it as a trusted partner in the rapidly evolving telecom industry.

About Luxon

Luxon Consulting Group, LLC (Luxon) is an international consultancy focused on the telecom and ICT sectors. The firm provides guidance on policy and regulatory frameworks, business development, research and market analysis, technology developments, government relations, and compliance. Established in 2018, Luxon has advised telecom regulators on four continents, as well as big tech companies, telecom operators, and multilateral organizations, among others. Its team of senior experts includes engineers, lawyers, economists, market and data analysts, and spectrum specialists, all with extensive experience in the telecom and ICT industries. Luxon is committed to guiding each client in the right direction, using the talent and knowledge of its experienced staff to drive effective action.

