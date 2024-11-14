Tarifica Announces Virtual Event: "The Future of Telecom Pricing"

Industry Leaders to Discuss 2024 Trends and Future Innovations

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tarifica, a global leader in telecom plan and pricing intelligence, is pleased to announce its upcoming virtual event, "The Future of Telecom Pricing," scheduled for December 5, 2024, at 3 pm CET / 9 am EST. This one-hour session will provide a comprehensive overview of telecom pricing developments in 2024 and explore emerging trends shaping the industry's future.

The event will feature insights from recognized industry experts, presented in the following order:

1. Personalized Mobile Offers in Emerging Markets (Will Watts, VP of Product, Tarifica)

2. Pricing Index Combining Quality of Service and Network Costs (Professor Konstantinos Masselos, President of the Hellenic Telecommunications & Post Commission (EETT) and Vice-Chair of BEREC - the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications)

3. Fixed Broadband: The Premium for Speeds (Soichi Nakajima, VP of Data and Analysis, Tarifica)

4. Monetization of 5G (Pau Castells, Head of Economic Analysis, GSMA)

"As the telecom industry evolves rapidly, understanding pricing dynamics is crucial for staying competitive," said Richard Dorfman, Managing Director of Tarifica. "This event brings together leading minds to share actionable insights and innovative solutions that will shape telecom pricing strategies in the years ahead."

Dorfman added, "We are excited to provide a platform where industry professionals can engage with experts, gain critical knowledge, and be inspired by the latest advancements in telecom pricing."

Attendees are encouraged to register promptly to secure their participation in this insightful session.

About the Speakers

Professor Konstantinos Masselos has served as President of the Hellenic Telecommunications & Post Commission (EETT) since February 2018. He was elected Chair of the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC) in 2023 and has also held the role of Vice-Chair in 2019, 2022, and again in 2024. Additionally, he is a Professor in the Department of Informatics and Telecommunications at the University of Peloponnese, where he served as Rector from 2012 to 2017.

Pau Castells leads the Economic Research Department at GSMA Intelligence. He is responsible for publishing high-profile economic research on telecommunications, digital infrastructure, and services, playing an active role in defining the economic rationale and positioning of the mobile industry on key industry topics.

As VP of Product at Tarifica, Will Watts oversees the development and implementation of Tarifica's innovative solutions. His focus is on delivering products that provide actionable insights for telecom providers and regulators worldwide. He has been a member of the Tarifica team for 11 years.

As VP of Data and Analysis at Tarifica, Soichi Nakajima specializes in telecom pricing analysis and has played a key role in the development of Tarifica's data deliverables. His expertise ensures clients gain valuable insights into market dynamics and opportunities through comprehensive, detailed, and reliable data.

To register for the event, please visit Tarifica's Registration Page.

About Tarifica

Tarifica is an industry leader in providing telecom data and software solutions to the global telecommunications sector. Specializing in telecommunications plan and pricing information, Tarifica delivers critical insights and analytics to help telecom companies and regulators make data-driven decisions. The company's clients include national regulators, mobile and fixed-line operators, internet service providers, consultancies, and financial institutions worldwide. In addition to its flagship SaaS products, Tarifica offers tailored consulting services to address specific client needs. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence has established it as a trusted partner in the rapidly evolving telecom industry.

