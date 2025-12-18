Tarifica Bags Prestigious 'Analytics & Intelligence Champion' Title at The Fast Mode Awards 2025

Global data analytics leader recognised for innovation in telecom plan and pricing intelligence solutions

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tarifica, a global leader in telecom plan and pricing intelligence, has been honoured as the winner of the Analytics & Intelligence Champion award for the Innovation category at the recently concluded The Fast Mode Awards 2025. Hosted by global independent media, research and analysis platform The Fast Mode, the awards convene leading players from across the globe to showcase their breakthrough ideas and bold innovations in telecoms.

In this category, Tarifica was recognised for its cutting-edge intelligence platforms, including TPIP, PlanDetector and PlanScout. These solutions turn complex global and national telecom pricing and plan data into clear, actionable insights, empowering operators and regulators to anticipate market trends, assess affordability, and optimise offers with speed and precision.

By combining deep market coverage with sophisticated analytics and intuitive dashboards, Tarifica's tools reveal patterns and opportunities that help clients respond to competitive pressures, improve consumer experiences and make faster, more informed strategic decisions worldwide.

The Fast Mode Awards winners are selected based on the four pillars of the framework – Performance, Innovation, Impact and Growth – as well as expert review by a panel of distinguished industry leaders. In line with The Fast Mode's Solution Assessment Framework, Tarifica's solutions suite excelled in Innovation, with advanced capabilities such as customisable cross-market benchmarking, real-time alerts, SMS data capture, a comprehensive visualisations library and side-by-side comparison formats that enhance market visibility and support faster, more informed decision-making.

"We are thrilled to name Tarifica as Analytics & Intelligence Champion at this year's The Fast Mode Awards," said Tara Neal, Executive Editor of The Fast Mode. "Tarifica stood out for its ability to transform complex datasets into meaningful insights that drive smarter decisions, faster responses and stronger outcomes. Their innovation sets a benchmark for the industry in how analytics can empower operators and regulators alike."

"We are extremely honoured to receive this recognition from The Fast Mode Awards," said Richard Dorfman, Managing Director at Tarifica. "This award reflects our commitment to delivering actionable intelligence that enables telecom operators and regulators to make faster, better-informed decisions. We see it as a validation of our team's ongoing efforts to turn complex market data into insights that truly empower our clients around the world."

Over the past year, Tarifica has extended the regional coverage of its flagship Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform (TPIP), expanding into several Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries as part of its broader global growth, bringing the platform's footprint to 46 countries. In 2025, it also released new analyses through its "Data Dive" reports, illustrating shifting market dynamics and helping operators and regulators understand evolving value propositions around 5G services.

Tarifica was also featured in The Fast Mode's Vendors to Watch 2026 series, which spotlights technology vendors expected to drive some of the most exciting advancements in telecoms over the next year. The feature highlights Tarifica's leadership in delivering critical telecom pricing insights, allowing operators across the world to navigate competition, detect market trends and make strategic decisions with greater precision and speed.

About Tarifica

Tarifica is an industry leader in providing telecom data and software solutions to the global telecommunications sector. Specializing in telecommunications plan and pricing information, Tarifica delivers critical insights and analytics to help telecom companies, national regulators, and other industry participants make data-driven decisions. The company's clients include mobile and fixed-line operators, national regulators, internet service providers, consultancies, and financial institutions worldwide. In addition to its flagship SaaS products, Tarifica offers tailored consulting services to address specific client needs. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence has established it as a trusted partner in the rapidly evolving telecom industry.

