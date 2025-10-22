Tarifica Expands Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform to Include All GCC Countries

Expansion strengthens regional coverage and further extends the platform's global reach

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tarifica announced today that all six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates) are now covered in its Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform (TPIP). The addition of these markets marks a significant expansion of TPIP's reach across the Middle East and underscores Tarifica's ongoing commitment to extending the platform's global scope.

With the inclusion of the GCC, TPIP now captures data from 46 countries across five continents, enabling users to benchmark mobile and fixed broadband services on an apples-to-apples basis. The update broadens TPIP's operator coverage in the Gulf region, expanding beyond providers such as Batelco, STC, and Zain to include others in the region such as Ooredoo, Etisalat, Du, Omantel, and Vodafone, among others.

This expansion provides regulators, operators, analysts, and consultants with a more comprehensive view of one of the world's fastest-evolving telecom regions. The Gulf states have made notable progress in expanding broadband infrastructure and 5G networks, while pursuing regulatory initiatives aimed at fostering innovation and improving affordability. By integrating these markets into TPIP, Tarifica offers subscribers a richer dataset for regional and global benchmarking.

The inclusion of the GCC markets enhances TPIP's ability to capture a wider range of market and regulatory conditions across the region, giving users a more complete view of pricing dynamics in one of the world's most rapidly advancing telecom areas.

"The GCC represents one of the most dynamic telecommunications regions globally," said Will Watts, Tarifica's Vice President of Product. "Incorporating these markets further strengthens TPIP's value as a truly global benchmarking platform. Users can now analyze pricing and service trends in the Gulf alongside those in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America within a single, consistent environment."

Soichi Nakajima, Tarifica's Vice President of Data and Analysis, emphasized the analytical benefits of the expansion. "Adding the full GCC to TPIP greatly enhances our visibility into emerging market dynamics," he said. "These countries have made strong progress in broadband and 5G adoption. Their inclusion gives users a broader and more balanced understanding of global pricing trends, while also highlighting how competition and regulation interact across very different market structures."

The expansion is part of Tarifica's ongoing initiative to broaden TPIP's coverage and functionality in response to evolving industry needs. With each update, new countries and operators are added, enabling users to capture and compare telecom offers from an increasingly diverse set of markets.

About Tarifica

Tarifica is an industry leader in providing telecom data and software solutions to the global telecommunications sector. Specializing in telecommunications plan and pricing information, Tarifica delivers critical insights and analytics to help telecom companies and regulators make data-driven decisions. The company's clients include national regulators, mobile and fixed line operators, internet service providers, consultancies, and financial institutions worldwide. In addition to its flagship SaaS products, Tarifica offers tailored consulting services to address specific client needs. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence has established it as a trusted partner in the rapidly evolving telecom industry.

