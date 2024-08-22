Tarifica Highlights AT&T Mexico's Simple Plans as August's Consumer Value Plan of the Month

Tarifica has selected AT&T Mexico's Simple Plans as the Consumer Value Plan of the Month for August 2024, highlighting their affordability, flexibility, and substantial consumer benefits, including triple data allowances and significant discounts.

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tarifica, the leading provider of telecom plan and pricing data, is pleased to announce that AT&T Mexico's Simple Plans have been selected as the Consumer Value Plan of the Month for August 2024. This innovative mobile plan stands out for offering exceptional value to consumers across Mexico.

AT&T Mexico's Simple Plans provide customers with flexible options, allowing them to choose from 12, 18, or 24-month contracts while benefiting from significant discounts and bonus data. Consumers can enjoy 4 to 9 months of free service depending on the contract length they select. Additionally, data allowances are tripled across all plans, offering between 4.5GB to 18GB of data, depending on the chosen plan. Major social apps are zero-rated, and users also receive unlimited calls and SMS within Mexico. Additionally, the plan's data, calling, and SMS can be utilized in the US and Canada as well.

"This month's selection of AT&T Mexico's Simple Plans exemplifies a consumer-focused offering that combines affordability with flexibility," said Vincent Bonneau, Tarifica's Associate International Business Developer. "By paying upfront, customers can significantly reduce their overall costs while still enjoying robust mobile services, making this plan an attractive option for those looking to optimize their telecom expenses in Mexico."

Beyond its attractive pricing structure, the Simple Plans reflect AT&T Mexico's strategy to meet the varied needs of its customers. The flexibility in contract duration, combined with the option to triple data allowances, ensures that users—from those with moderate data needs to those with higher demands—can find a plan that offers substantial value. This versatility highlights AT&T Mexico's innovative thinking in creating consumer-focused solutions.

In addition to offering substantial savings, the Simple Plans also stand out for their simplicity and ease of use. "The ability to pay once and forget about monthly fees, coupled with the flexibility to choose a contract length that suits individual needs, makes AT&T Mexico's Simple Plans a unique and valuable option in today's market," Bonneau added.

Tarifica's selection process leverages its advanced Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform, which analyzes telecom plans worldwide to identify those that offer the best value to consumers. The Consumer Value Plan of the Month feature continues to highlight plans that provide exceptional benefits, helping consumers make informed decisions.

For more details on AT&T Mexico's Simple Plans, please visit AT&T Mexico's website.

About Tarifica

Tarifica is an industry leader in providing telecom data and software solutions to the global telecommunications sector. Specializing in telecommunications plan and pricing information, Tarifica delivers critical insights and analytics to help telecom companies and regulators make data-driven decisions. The company's clients include national regulators, mobile and fixed-line operators, internet service providers, consultancies, and financial institutions worldwide. In addition to its flagship SaaS products, Tarifica offers tailored consulting services to address specific client needs. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence has established it as a trusted partner in the rapidly evolving telecom industry.

About the Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform

Tarifica's Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform (TPIP) offers comprehensive data on plans from major operators around the world, empowering users to create customized profiles for in-depth comparisons and analyses. Subscribers can explore trends and visualize data with ease using intuitive tools and multiple filters for a granular view. Say goodbye to Excel-based limitations and embrace modern features like screenshot captures, alerts, and historical offers. TPIP is adaptable to client needs, allowing customization of data structure, geographical scope, and frequency.

Media Contact

Penny Wiesman, Tarifica, 1 917-419-2187, [email protected], www.tarifica.com

SOURCE Tarifica