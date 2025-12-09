Tarifica Highlights TRA Bahrain's Qaren Platform, Powered by PlanScout, as a Model for Consumer Protection and Transparency

A Regulator-Led Platform Setting New Standards for Transparency and Consumer Empowerment

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tarifica today announced the continued success and market impact of Qaren, the telecommunications plan comparison platform deployed by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Powered by Tarifica's PlanScout engine, Qaren has set a benchmark for transparency, consumer empowerment, and fair competition in the telecommunications sector.

Since its launch, Qaren has enabled consumers and small businesses across Bahrain to navigate the telecom landscape with clarity and confidence. The platform has been recognized with distinctions such as the Silver Award for Best Use of Technology at the 2023 Gulf Customer Experience Awards (GCXA), underscoring its importance in advancing consumer protection and market efficiency.

Accessible at www.qaren.bh and available as both a web interface and mobile app, Qaren provides a comprehensive and unbiased view of all connectivity plans available in the market, including prepaid and postpaid mobile services, smartphone pricing, home broadband, multi-play bundles, roaming, and add-on features. Plans are updated daily to ensure accuracy and relevance.

"TRA's implementation of Qaren demonstrates the powerful impact that independent, regulator-led technology can have in ensuring transparency and strengthening consumer confidence," said Soichi Nakajima, Vice President of Data and Analysis at Tarifica. "Qaren has become an essential public resource because it presents the market in a clear, standardized, and unbiased format, enabling consumers and businesses to make fully informed decisions."

Qaren incorporates advanced search and filtering tools that allow users to compare plans based on budget, service components, and other criteria. For individuals uncertain about their typical usage, guided prompts help estimate behaviors such as streaming, social media engagement, and file uploads, allowing the platform to recommend the most suitable options. The service is available in Arabic and English, with seamless switching between the two languages.

"The level of clarity and transparency that Qaren brings to Bahrain's telecom market reflects TRA's commitment to protecting consumer interests while promoting healthy competition," Nakajima added. "It is an excellent example of how regulators can deploy technology to ensure fair access to accurate information without commercial influence."

Importantly, Qaren is fully neutral. The platform receives no financial compensation from telecom operators for directing users to complete a purchase, ensuring that comparison results remain independent and unbiased.

"The success of Qaren stands as a model that other regulators can look to when considering initiatives to elevate consumer empowerment and strengthen visibility into how pricing and competition evolve over time," said Richard Dorfman, Managing Director at Tarifica. "We are honored to support TRA and the Kingdom's broader vision of ensuring that citizens have access to world class telecommunications services delivered with fairness, transparency, and accountability."

About Tarifica

Tarifica is an industry leader in providing telecom data and software solutions to the global telecommunications sector. Specializing in telecommunications plan and pricing information, Tarifica delivers critical insights and analytics to help telecom companies, national regulators, and other industry participants make data-driven decisions. The company's clients include mobile and fixed-line operators, national regulators, internet service providers, consultancies, and financial institutions worldwide. In addition to its flagship SaaS products, Tarifica offers tailored consulting services to address specific client needs. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence has established it as a trusted partner in the rapidly evolving telecom industry.

