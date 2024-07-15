Tarifica Introduces Consumer Value Plan of the Month, Showcasing Affordable, High-Quality Mobile Plans

Tarifica's "Consumer Value Plan of the Month" highlights Spusu's 5G 40 plan, offering 40 GB of data for 14.90 EUR per month.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tarifica, the leading provider of telecom plan and pricing data, is excited to announce the launch of its new initiative, the "Consumer Value Plan of the Month." This initiative aims to highlight telecom plans that provide exceptional value to consumers, while also helping industry participants better understand what constitutes a high-value, consumer-friendly plan.

For July, Tarifica has selected the 5G 40 plan from Spusu in Austria. This plan stands out for offering consumers significant value at a modest price. For a monthly fee of just 14.90 EUR, customers gain access to a 5G network, six months of free service, no contractual commitment, and substantial service allowances, including 40 GB of data for relatively heavy use. This combination of benefits makes it an excellent choice for consumers seeking high-speed connectivity and ample data at an affordable cost.

"The 5G 40 plan from Spusu is a prime example of what a value-focused plan should look like," said Soichi Nakajima, Tarifica's Vice President of Data and Analysis. "With its competitive pricing, generous data allowance, and flexibility, it meets the needs of a wide range of consumers."

Another standout aspect of this plan is its ability to provide sufficient data and speed for activities like video streaming without the need to constantly connect to Wi-Fi. "Consumers today demand more data and faster speeds, and the 5G 40 plan from Spusu delivers on both fronts," Nakajima added.

To identify this outstanding plan, Tarifica's staff leveraged its advanced Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform. This platform enables a thorough analysis of telecom plans globally, ensuring that the selection process is based on comprehensive and reliable data.

For more information on the 5G 40 plan from Spusu, please visit their website at Spusu 5G 40.

Tarifica's Consumer Value Plan of the Month feature will continue to spotlight plans that provide exceptional value. Stay tuned for next month's selection and more insights into the best plans available globally.

About Tarifica

Tarifica is an industry leader in providing telecom data and software solutions to the global telecommunications sector. Specializing in telecommunications plan and pricing information, Tarifica delivers critical insights and analytics to help telecom companies and regulators make data-driven decisions. The company's clients include national regulators, mobile and fixed line operators, internet service providers, consultancies, and financial institutions worldwide. In addition to its flagship SaaS products, Tarifica offers tailored consulting services to address specific client needs. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence has established it as a trusted partner in the rapidly evolving telecom industry.

About the Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform

This latest Data Dive analysis was based on data from Tarifica's Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform (TPIP), which offers comprehensive data on plans from major operators around the world, empowering users to create customized profiles for in-depth comparisons and analyses. Subscribers can explore trends and visualize data with ease using intuitive tools and multiple filters for a granular view. Say goodbye to Excel-based limitations and embrace modern features like screenshot captures, alerts, and historical offers. TPIP is adaptable to client needs, allowing customization of data structure, geographical scope, and frequency.

