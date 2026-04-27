Tarifica Named a "Vendor to Watch in 2026" by The Fast Mode

Recognition highlights company's continued leadership in telecom pricing intelligence.

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tarifica, a global leader in telecom plan and pricing intelligence, has been recognized as a "Vendor to Watch in 2026" by The Fast Mode, a leading independent media and research platform covering the telecommunications industry.

The recognition follows Tarifica's recent designation as Analytics & Intelligence Champion at The Fast Mode Awards 2025 and reflects the company's continued role in helping operators and regulators navigate increasingly complex and competitive markets.

The "Vendor to Watch" distinction highlights companies expected to play a meaningful role in shaping the direction of the telecom industry in the year ahead. For Tarifica, it reflects a combination of deep market coverage, consistent innovation, and a sustained focus on delivering actionable intelligence that supports faster, more informed decision-making.

Over the past year, Tarifica has continued to enhance its product suite with capabilities designed to make telecom pricing and plan data more accessible, transparent, and actionable. These enhancements have focused on improving how users monitor market activity, compare competitive offers, and identify emerging trends across both public and non-public channels.

Recent developments include expanded visualization tools that allow users to analyze data through multiple lenses, more flexible comparison capabilities to support side-by-side evaluation of offers, and configurable alerting functionality that helps clients track changes in pricing behavior and promotional activity in real time. Additional enhancements have improved visibility into how offers are delivered and experienced in the market, providing a more complete view of competitive dynamics.

Tarifica has also been integrating artificial intelligence capabilities into its platforms to support more intuitive data interaction and faster insight generation. These include AI-driven interfaces that assist users in identifying relevant plans and navigating large datasets more efficiently. This approach helps users surface relevant insights more quickly and supports more informed decision-making.

"These enhancements reflect a continued focus on making complex data easier to work with and more impactful for our clients," said Will Watts, Vice President of Product at Tarifica. "We've expanded how users can analyze and compare information, improved the flexibility of our tools, and introduced AI capabilities that help surface relevant insights more quickly. They're part of our ongoing effort to make this critical data even more useful, accessible, and valuable across the industry."

"We're pleased to be recognized by The Fast Mode as a Vendor to Watch in 2026," said Richard Dorfman, Managing Director at Tarifica. "This recognition reflects the strength of our solutions and the innovation we're bringing to how critical telecom pricing insights are delivered. We believe it also speaks to the direction we're taking as we continue to build on that foundation."

Tarifica's recognition as a Vendor to Watch underscores its ongoing commitment to innovation and its ability to adapt its solutions to the evolving needs of telecom operators and regulators worldwide. As pricing strategies and competitive dynamics continue to grow more complex, the company remains focused on delivering the insights needed to stay ahead.

About Tarifica

Tarifica is an industry leader in providing telecom data and software solutions to the global telecommunications sector. Specializing in telecommunications plan and pricing information, Tarifica delivers critical insights and analytics to help telecom companies and regulators make data-driven decisions. The company's clients include national regulators, mobile and fixed line operators, internet service providers, consultancies, and financial institutions worldwide. In addition to its flagship SaaS products, Tarifica offers tailored consulting services to address specific client needs. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence has established it as a trusted partner in the rapidly evolving telecom industry.

Media Contact

Penny Wiesman, Tarifica, 1 917-419-2187, [email protected], www.tarifica.com

SOURCE Tarifica