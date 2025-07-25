Tarifica Names Free's 'Le Chat Pro' Offer as Consumer Value Plan of the Month

French operator Free earns recognition for bundling premium AI assistant Le Chat Pro with its mobile service at no cost for one year.

NEW YORK, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global telecom data provider Tarifica has selected Free's innovative "Le Chat Pro" offer as its Consumer Value Plan of the Month, highlighting the operator's unique approach to enhancing customer experience through artificial intelligence.

Free, one of France's leading mobile operators, is offering its customers a complimentary one-year subscription to "Le Chat Pro," an advanced AI assistant developed by Mistral AI, a French artificial intelligence company and emerging challenger to tech giants such as OpenAI and Google. The AI service is typically priced at €17.99 (including tax) per month, making the yearlong free access a standout value for subscribers.

"While telecom providers are increasingly turning to AI to enhance plan selection tools and customer support, it remains rare to see a paid AI service of this caliber bundled with a mobile plan at no cost," said Soichi Nakajima, Vice President Data and Analysis at Tarifica. "Free's decision to offer Le Chat Pro free for one year is a notable example of a provider leveraging the AI wave not just for operational efficiency but as a meaningful value-add for customers."

Le Chat Pro offers users access to a premium AI assistant experience, providing enhanced interaction capabilities that go beyond basic chatbots or automated customer service features. While Free and other operators have used AI in various capacities, including for customer support and internal efficiency, this move represents a significant step toward integrating advanced AI services into the customer experience as a feature in its own right.

The inclusion of a full-featured AI assistant as part of a mobile offer reflects a broader trend of telecom operators seeking to bundle digital services alongside connectivity. Adding value through innovations like AI-powered services may prove to be an increasingly important strategy for customer retention and brand positioning, helping providers stand out in a crowded, fast-evolving market.

"This move by Free underscores the growing importance of AI in the telecom sector," Nakajima added. "As AI technologies evolve, operators that successfully integrate them into their service offerings will be better positioned to differentiate themselves and meet changing consumer expectations."

The offer is available on Free's website at: https://mobile.free.fr/le-chat-assistant-ia

The selection was made based on an analysis conducted using Tarifica's Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform (TPIP), which enables comprehensive tracking and comparison of mobile plan offerings, pricing trends, and value-added services across global markets.

