Tarifica Names Netia's 'Secure Home Internet' Plan as the Consumer Value Plan of the Month for February 2025

Netia's Secure Home Internet Plan recognized for its affordability, high speeds, and valuable extras.

NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tarifica, a leader in global telecom pricing intelligence, has selected Netia's Secure Home Internet Plan as its Consumer Value Plan of the Month for February. This fixed multi-play offering stands out for its competitive pricing, high-speed connectivity, and valuable extras, making it an attractive choice for Polish consumers.

The Netia Secure Home Internet Plan provides 1Gbps download speeds and 300Mbps upload speeds, ensuring seamless performance for households with multiple connected devices. The plan also includes a Wi-Fi router, a landline voice line, and a Disney+ subscription at no additional cost, enhancing its value proposition.

One of the most compelling aspects of this plan is its below-market pricing. Customers benefit from six months of free service, followed by 72 PLN ($18.52 USD) per month for the remaining 18 months, totaling 1,296 PLN ($333.44 USD) over two years. By comparison, a similar high-speed broadband plan from Orange Poland, the previous price leader in this category, costs 1,590 PLN ($409.08 USD) over 24 months, and does not include a router. Adding a router to Orange Poland's plan brings the total cost to 1,710 ($439.96 USD), significantly higher than Netia's offering.

"Netia's Secure Home Internet Plan delivers an exceptional combination of affordability, high-speed connectivity, and value-added services," said Will Watts, Vice President of Product at Tarifica. "With 1Gbps speeds, Disney+ included, and a market-leading price point, this plan is an excellent example of how telecom operators can provide strong consumer value without compromising on quality."

Beyond affordability and speed, Netia has enriched this plan with added benefits that enhance the overall customer experience. "With the inclusion of Disney+ at no extra charge and six months of free service, Netia is offering a plan that caters to modern households on a budget that demand both entertainment and high-performance broadband," Watts added.

Netia's Secure Home Internet Plan is available for a 24-month term. More details can be found on the company's website.

Tarifica's selection process leverages its advanced Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform to identify those plans that offer the best value to consumers.

With the selection of Netia's Secure Home Internet Plan, Tarifica continues its mission of recognizing plans that deliver meaningful value to consumers by meeting their specific needs while maintaining competitive pricing.

About Tarifica

Tarifica is an industry leader in providing telecom data and software solutions to the global telecommunications sector. Specializing in telecommunications plan and pricing information, Tarifica delivers critical insights and analytics to help telecom companies and regulators make data-driven decisions. The company's clients include national regulators, mobile and fixed-line operators, internet service providers, consultancies, and financial institutions worldwide. In addition to its flagship SaaS products, Tarifica offers tailored consulting services to address specific client needs. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence has established it as a trusted partner in the rapidly evolving telecom industry.

About the Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform

Tarifica's Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform (TPIP) offers comprehensive data on plans from major operators around the world, empowering users to create customized profiles for in-depth comparisons and analyses. Subscribers can explore trends and visualize data with ease using intuitive tools and multiple filters for a granular view. Say goodbye to Excel-based limitations and embrace modern features like screenshot captures, alerts, and historical offers. TPIP is adaptable to client needs, allowing customization of data structure, geographical scope, and frequency.

