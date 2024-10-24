Tarifica Names Rakuten Mobile's "Saikyo Plan" as Consumer Value Plan of the Month for October 2024

Tarifica has named Rakuten Mobile's "Saikyo Plan" as the Consumer Value Plan of the Month for October 2024, recognizing its simplicity, automatic pricing based on usage, and highly competitive rates as key factors in delivering exceptional value to mobile users in Japan.

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tarifica, a global leader in telecom pricing intelligence, is pleased to announce Rakuten Mobile's "Saikyo Plan" as the Consumer Value Plan of the Month for October. Identified using Tarifica's proprietary Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform (TPIP), the "Saikyo Plan" offers unmatched simplicity and value for mobile users in Japan, combining automatic pricing adjustments with highly competitive rates.

Unlike other mobile plans that require consumers to choose between numerous options, Rakuten Mobile offers a single, streamlined plan with three usage tiers – 3GB, 20GB, and Unlimited. The monthly fee is automatically calculated based on actual usage, providing an effortless experience for users.

The pricing tiers are as follows:

Less than 3GB: 1,078 JPY

3GB to 20GB: 2,178 JPY

Over 20GB (unlimited): 3,278 JPY (approximately $22 USD based on the current exchange rate)

Consumers can also save an additional 110 JPY with a family subscription.

"Rakuten Mobile's 'Saikyo Plan' sets itself apart not only by being the cheapest available MNO option in Japan, but also by offering a level of simplicity unmatched by any other operator," said Soichi Nakajima, Vice President of Data & Analysis at Tarifica. "With a single plan and automatic pricing based on usage, it's a game-changer for consumers who want value without complexity."

While other mobile network operators in Japan offer similar automatic adjustments for usage, only Rakuten Mobile combines this system with the simplicity of a single plan and competitive pricing. Globally, flexible plans exist where users can adjust their data allowances month by month, but Rakuten's approach ensures that consumers only pay for what they use without having to make choices every billing cycle.

"The ability to deliver such strong value through automation speaks to the innovation driving Rakuten Mobile," Nakajima continued. "Using TPIP, we were able to identify this as an ideal example of a consumer-centric mobile plan, offering cost-effective service while eliminating the usual confusion around plan selection."

Tarifica's selection process leverages its advanced Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform to identify those plans that offer the best value to consumers. The Consumer Value Plan of the Month feature continues to highlight plans that provide exceptional benefits, helping consumers make informed decisions.

