Tarifica Names SIMBA's 10Gbps Fiber Plan as Consumer Value Plan of the Month for September 2025

Exceptional speed and affordability make SIMBA's fiber plan a global value leader

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global telecom data provider Tarifica has selected the 10Gbps Fiber plan from SIMBA, a broadband operator in Singapore, as its latest Consumer Value Plan of the Month. Singapore is known for its advanced and highly competitive broadband market, and SIMBA's latest offer stands out even in this demanding environment.

SIMBA's fiber broadband service delivers ultra high speed 10Gbps connectivity at an exceptionally low price point of just SG$29.99 (US$23.35) per month. This combination of speed and affordability makes it one of the most compelling broadband offers not only in Singapore, but worldwide.

In addition to the headline value of 10Gbps fiber, the plan includes a free home phone line. Customers can choose between two contract options: a two-year term, which comes with a complimentary WiFi 7 modem, or a one-year term at the same monthly price. Both arrangements underscore the operator's commitment to delivering top-tier connectivity with outstanding value.

"Offering a 10Gbps fiber connection for under US$25 per month is remarkable by any measure," said Soichi Nakajima, Vice President of Data and Analysis at Tarifica. "Not only does SIMBA set a benchmark for affordability in Singapore, but this plan also compares favorably to broadband offerings in most markets around the world."

Singapore consistently ranks among the global leaders in broadband adoption, with households and businesses accustomed to having access to high-quality connectivity. SIMBA's latest plan demonstrates how competitive pricing can continue to raise the bar, ensuring that advanced speeds are not only available but also affordable to a wide consumer base.

Around the world, 10Gbps fiber services remain rare and are typically priced at a substantial premium, often exceeding US $100 per month in markets such as the United States and parts of Europe. By contrast, SIMBA's approach shows how aggressive pricing strategies can deliver extraordinary value.

"This plan exemplifies how operators can combine simplicity with exceptional value to win over consumers," added Nakajima. "It shows that in competitive markets like Singapore innovation is not always about complexity. Sometimes it's about delivering the best possible service at the best possible price."

For consumers, the implications are significant. With 10Gbps speeds, households can support multiple simultaneous high-definition streams, online gaming, video conferencing, and smart-home applications with ease. The inclusion of a WiFi 7 modem in the two-year plan ensures that the in-home experience keeps pace with the line's capacity, further enhancing the value proposition.

From an industry perspective, SIMBA's offer may prompt other providers in Singapore and beyond to revisit their pricing strategies for high speed broadband. As operators seek to attract and retain subscribers, competitive pressure could lead to broader availability of affordable gigabit-class services in markets where such offers are currently limited.

With Singapore already recognized as a leader in broadband penetration and speed, SIMBA's latest fiber plan reinforces the country's reputation as one of the most advanced telecom markets in the world.

For details about SIMBA's broadband offering, visit SIMBA Broadband.

The selection was made based on an analysis conducted using Tarifica's Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform (TPIP), which enables comprehensive tracking and comparison of mobile plan offerings, pricing trends, and value-added services across global markets.

