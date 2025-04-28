Tarifica Names Sky Mobile UK's 'Sky Piggybank' as Consumer Value Plan of the Month for April 2025

Sky Mobile's innovative rollover data feature offers subscribers added value by turning unused data into savings and shared benefits.

NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tarifica has selected Sky Mobile UK's Sky Piggybank reward scheme as its Consumer Value Plan of the Month for April, highlighting a compelling approach to increasing consumer value through data rollovers and flexible usage incentives.

Unlike traditional mobile plans that simply let unused data expire, Sky Mobile's Piggybank feature automatically rolls over all unused data at the end of each month, storing it in a user-specific Piggybank for up to 12 months. This stored data can then be shared with up to seven SIMs, or exchanged for discounts on smartphones, tablets, and accessories, making the plan especially attractive for families and budget-conscious users.

"In today's mobile market, subscribers are increasingly aware of how much value they are getting from their plans," said Soichi Nakajima, Vice President of Data and Analysis at Tarifica. "Sky Mobile's Piggybank feature is a simple but effective way to ensure customers never feel they are wasting unused data."

According to Tarifica, the combination of rollover data, shareable benefits, and optional device discounts sets Sky Mobile apart from many UK competitors, who may still offer fixed data packages with no rollover or benefit-sharing flexibility.

"The Sky Piggybank scheme is a great example of how mobile operators can creatively deliver value beyond just price points," Nakajima added. "Consumers who don't use their full data allowance in a given month still receive tangible benefits, which builds brand loyalty and long-term customer satisfaction."

More details on Sky Mobile's Piggybank can be found on the company's website.

Tarifica's selection process leverages its advanced Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform to identify those plans that offer the best value to consumers.

With the selection of Sky Mobile UK's Sky Piggybank reward scheme, Tarifica continues its mission of recognizing plans that deliver meaningful value to consumers by meeting their specific needs while maintaining competitive pricing.

About Tarifica

Tarifica is an industry leader in providing telecom data and software solutions to the global telecommunications sector. Specializing in telecommunications plan and pricing information, Tarifica delivers critical insights and analytics to help telecom companies and regulators make data-driven decisions. The company's clients include national regulators, mobile and fixed-line operators, internet service providers, consultancies, and financial institutions worldwide. In addition to its flagship SaaS products, Tarifica offers tailored consulting services to address specific client needs. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence has established it as a trusted partner in the rapidly evolving telecom industry.

About the Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform

Tarifica's Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform (TPIP) offers comprehensive data on plans from major operators around the world, empowering users to create customized profiles for in-depth comparisons and analyses. Subscribers can explore trends and visualize data with ease using intuitive tools and multiple filters for a granular view. Say goodbye to Excel-based limitations and embrace modern features like screenshot captures, alerts, and historical offers. TPIP is adaptable to client needs, allowing customization of data structure, geographical scope, and frequency.

