Tarifica Names T-Mobile's Fiber Founders Club 2 Gig Offer as Its Latest Consumer Value Plan of the Month

Delivering high speeds, simple pricing, and rare long-term guarantees, T-Mobile's offer stands out in today's broadband market.

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global telecom data provider Tarifica has named T-Mobile's Fiber Founders Club 2 Gig offer as its latest Consumer Value Plan of the Month. The recognition highlights the plan's strong consumer value through a combination of high speeds, aggressive pricing, and a long-term guarantee.

The plan offers symmetrical speeds of up to 2 Gbps at an introductory price of $70 per month with Autopay, supported by a 10-year price lock. Adding to the offer's appeal, it includes unlimited data, no equipment rental fees, and no annual contracts. Comparable plans from other major providers start at higher prices, with the closest being Optimum's 2 Gbps plan at $90 per month.

Tarifica's analysis identified three factors behind the selection:

Simplicity: A single top-tier plan at 2 Gbps, contrasting with the tiered approach of most providers.

Pricing: At $70 per month, the plan is priced below the market for equivalent speeds.

per month, the plan is priced below the market for equivalent speeds. Stability: A 10-year price lock offers rare long-term predictability for consumers in a market known for rate increases.

Will Watts, Vice President of Product at Tarifica, commented: "This plan is a textbook example of consumer value. It combines top-of-the-market speeds with the lowest available price point and an unprecedented 10-year price guarantee. Taken together, those elements create a package that stands apart in today's broadband market."

Watts added: "Tarifica's Consumer Value Plan of the Month is designed to highlight offers that deliver exceptional benefits to users. The Fiber Founders Club 2 Gig plan signals that T-Mobile may be poised to bring its trademark price and value disruption to the home broadband market, much as it transformed competition in mobile."

Market Context

The Fiber Founders Club 2 Gig offer comes as part of T-Mobile's broader move into the fiber broadband sector. The company, long focused on 5G fixed wireless access for home internet, expanded into fiber through its acquisition of Lumos earlier this year.

For more information on the T-Mobile Fiber Founders Club 2 Gig offer, visit T-Mobile Fiber.

The selection was made based on an analysis conducted using Tarifica's Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform (TPIP), which enables comprehensive tracking and comparison of mobile plan offerings, pricing trends, and value-added services across global markets.

