Tarifica Names Verizon's "Red Hot Deal Days" Offer as Consumer Value Plan of the Month for May 2025

A multi-device Apple bundle at a competitive price earns Verizon May's Consumer Value Plan recognition.

NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tarifica, a leader in global telecom pricing intelligence, has selected Verizon's "Red Hot Deal Days" promotion as its Consumer Value Plan of the Month for May. Verizon's offer stood out as a particularly strong option for consumers interested in bundling multiple Apple devices.

In the U.S. mobile market where pricing among major carriers has largely converged, and true plan variety is increasingly hard to find, Verizon's limited-time deal offers a combination of incentives across high-demand devices. The promotion, called "Get a Phone, Tablet, and Watch on Us," provides up to $2,300 in value over 36 months, contingent upon qualifying trade-ins and plan selection.

Under the promotion, new or upgrading customers can receive:

Up to $1,000 in trade-in credit toward a new iPhone

in trade-in credit toward a new iPhone $650 credit toward an Apple Watch

credit toward an Apple Watch $650 credit toward an iPad

To qualify, all devices must be financed over 36 months and connected to eligible Verizon plans for the duration of the term. Monthly credits are applied throughout the financing period, and a qualifying smartphone trade-in is required.

"While plan structures in the U.S. can make direct comparisons challenging, this deal provides clear value for customers who are looking to bundle multiple Apple devices," said Will Watts, Vice President of Product at Tarifica. "The monthly cost savings across phone, tablet, and watch categories make this an ideal promotion for consumers who want the latest Apple devices and prefer to keep all of them connected to unlimited 5G data."

Tarifica conducted an analysis of the total monthly cost of ownership for a new customer purchasing the iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB), Apple iPad A16 (128 GB), and Apple Watch Series 10, each connected to the lowest cost 5G unlimited plan available from the three major U.S. carriers. The findings were as follows:

Verizon: $104.99 /month (excluding taxes and fees)

/month (excluding taxes and fees) AT&T: $108.95 /month for a similar cross-device offer

/month for a similar cross-device offer T-Mobile: $169.02 /month, though this is affected by a shorter 24-month financing period and different plan selections. Adjusted to a 36-month basis, the cost is $152.01 /month.

"Both Verizon and AT&T are offering competitive multi-device pricing, but Verizon came in slightly lower overall in this specific configuration," added Watts. "For consumers focused on Apple products, the structure of Verizon's deal presents a compelling monthly savings opportunity."

The review was conducted using Tarifica's Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform (TPIP), which allows for comprehensive tracking and comparison of mobile pricing trends and offers across the globe.

Although this promotion concluded yesterday, it serves as a clear example of the type of aggressive, consumer-focused offer that merits recognition as a Consumer Value Plan of the Month.

About Tarifica

Tarifica is an industry leader in providing telecom data and software solutions to the global telecommunications sector. Specializing in telecommunications plan and pricing information, Tarifica delivers critical insights and analytics to help telecom companies and regulators make data-driven decisions. The company's clients include national regulators, mobile and fixed-line operators, internet service providers, consultancies, and financial institutions worldwide. In addition to its flagship SaaS products, Tarifica offers tailored consulting services to address specific client needs. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence has established it as a trusted partner in the rapidly evolving telecom industry.

About the Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform

Tarifica's Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform (TPIP) offers comprehensive data on plans from major operators around the world, empowering users to create customized profiles for in-depth comparisons and analyses. Subscribers can explore trends and visualize data with ease using intuitive tools and multiple filters for a granular view. Say goodbye to Excel-based limitations and embrace modern features like screenshot captures, alerts, and historical offers. TPIP is adaptable to client needs, allowing customization of data structure, geographical scope, and frequency.

Media Contact

Penny Wiesman, Tarifica, 1 917-419-2187, [email protected], www.tarifica.com

SOURCE Tarifica