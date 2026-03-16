Tarifica Names WINDTRE's 250GB Plan as Consumer Value Plan of the Month for March 2026

Plan offers different deals depending on the operator a customer switches from.

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global telecom data provider Tarifica has selected WINDTRE's 250GB mobile plan in Italy as its Consumer Value Plan of the Month for March 2026. WINDTRE's offer illustrates how operators can deliver exceptional value through aggressive pricing and targeted promotions.

The plan provides customers switching from certain competing operators with 250GB of mobile data and unlimited voice calls for just €6.99 per month, with no activation fee. At this price point, the offer represents an unusually strong value proposition, combining a generous data allowance with a monthly price that remains well below the levels typically seen in many developed markets.

What makes the offer particularly notable is that WINDTRE tailors the price depending on the provider from which a customer is switching. The most attractive pricing is available to subscribers migrating from a range of smaller virtual network operators, who can obtain the full 250GB allowance for €6.99 per month.

For customers switching from certain other operators, including Iliad, CoopVoce, or PosteMobile, the same 250GB plan is available for €7.99 per month. Meanwhile, customers switching from major operators such as TIM or Vodafone are offered a slightly different version of the promotion, which includes 200GB of data for €10.99 per month. New customers activating a new number can obtain the 200GB plan for €9.99 per month.

"Providing 250GB of mobile data together with unlimited calling for under €7 per month represents extraordinary value by global standards," said Soichi Nakajima, Vice President of Data and Analysis at Tarifica. "Plans offering this much data are typically priced far higher in many developed markets."

For consumers, the implications are significant. A data allowance of 250GB per month is more than sufficient for the vast majority of mobile users, enabling extensive video streaming, social media usage, cloud services, and mobile gaming without concern about hitting usage limits. Combined with unlimited voice calling, the plan offers a comprehensive package for everyday connectivity needs.

"Offers like this can be highly effective at enticing subscribers to switch operators," added Nakajima. "A combination of large data allowances and very aggressive pricing can create a strong incentive for consumers to consider moving to a new provider."

For more details about the plan, visit WINDTRE 250GB.

The selection was made based on an analysis conducted using Tarifica's Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform (TPIP), which enables comprehensive tracking and comparison of mobile plan offerings, pricing trends, and value added services across global markets.

About Tarifica

Tarifica is an industry leader in providing telecom data and software solutions to the global telecommunications sector. Specializing in telecommunications plan and pricing information, Tarifica delivers critical insights and analytics to help telecom companies and regulators make data-driven decisions. The company's clients include national regulators, mobile and fixed-line operators, internet service providers, consultancies, and financial institutions worldwide. In addition to its flagship SaaS products, Tarifica offers tailored consulting services to address specific client needs. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence has established it as a trusted partner in the rapidly evolving telecom industry.

Tarifica was named Champion for Innovation in Analytics and Intelligence by leading telecom industry publication The Fast Mode.

About the Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform

Tarifica's Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform (TPIP) offers comprehensive data on plans from major operators around the world, empowering users to create customized profiles for in-depth comparisons and analyses. Subscribers can explore trends and visualize data with ease using intuitive tools and multiple filters for a granular view. Say goodbye to Excel-based limitations and embrace modern features like screenshot captures, alerts, and historical offers. TPIP is adaptable to client needs, allowing customization of data structure, geographical scope, and frequency.

Media Contact

Penny Wiesman, Tarifica, 1 9174192187, [email protected], www.tarifica.com

SOURCE Tarifica