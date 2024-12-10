Tarifica Partners with NE&S to Support CRTC's Comprehensive Study on International Mobile Roaming Rates

Tarifica partnered with NE&S to support a CRTC-commissioned study analyzing international mobile roaming rates in nine countries, providing data and insights that highlight disparities faced by Canadian consumers and inform potential regulatory actions.

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tarifica, a global leader in telecom pricing intelligence, is proud to announce its significant role in a major study commissioned by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). Conducted in partnership with Networks, Economics & Strategy Inc. (NE&S), an Ottawa-based consultancy, the study provides a detailed comparative analysis of international mobile roaming (IMR) rates charged by Canadian wireless service providers (WSPs) and their counterparts in eight other countries – Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Tarifica's contributions to the project included delivering comprehensive mobile roaming data and applying advanced modeling and analysis to support the study's findings.

"This study sheds light on the complexities of international roaming costs and offers valuable insights for addressing disparities faced by Canadian consumers," said Soichi Nakajima, Vice President of Data and Analysis at Tarifica. "Our ability to provide robust data and sophisticated analysis highlights the importance of collaboration in tackling global telecom challenges. We are honored to have worked alongside NE&S on this pivotal project."

The study, titled Comparative Analysis of International Mobile Wireless Roaming Rates of Canadian Wireless Service Providers and International Counterparts, examined IMR pay-per-use rates, fixed-rate plans, and bundled options. It identified significant differences in flexibility and affordability, with Canadian consumers often facing higher costs for extended usage compared to international counterparts.

"Our collaboration with Tarifica was integral to the success of this project," said Tanveer Ahmed, Partner at NE&S. "Their expertise in global telecom pricing data and analytics allowed us to develop a comprehensive and actionable framework for the CRTC. This study reflects the strength of our combined efforts in producing insights that will benefit policymakers and industry stakeholders alike."

The study also explored socio-economic factors influencing IMR pricing, such as market size, cost structures, consumer affordability, and competition levels. These insights form the basis for understanding Canada's position relative to its international peers and provide a foundation for potential regulatory considerations.

Richard Dorfman, Managing Director of Tarifica, added, "This project exemplifies the critical role of collaboration and precision in addressing pressing issues in the telecommunications industry. We are proud of our contributions to this significant initiative and grateful for the opportunity to work with NE&S on behalf of the CRTC. Supporting such an impactful study underscores Tarifica's commitment to delivering actionable insights that drive meaningful change."

The full study is available on the CRTC website.

About Tarifica

Tarifica is an industry leader in providing telecom data and software solutions to the global telecommunications sector. Specializing in telecommunications plan and pricing information, Tarifica delivers critical insights and analytics to help telecom companies and regulators make data-driven decisions. The company's clients include national regulators, mobile and fixed-line operators, internet service providers, consultancies, and financial institutions worldwide. In addition to its flagship SaaS products, Tarifica offers tailored consulting services to address specific client needs. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence has established it as a trusted partner in the rapidly evolving telecom industry.

About NE&S

Networks, Economics & Strategy (NE&S) is a leading international consulting firm specializing in strategy and policy development for the telecommunications and technology industries. The firm offers comprehensive guidance in network and technology planning, business valuation, financial modeling, economic impact analysis, policy analysis, and regulatory frameworks. NE&S serves a diverse clientele, including operators, service providers, investors, regulators, policy and funding agencies, municipalities, and equipment suppliers. With a commitment to excellence, NE&S stands at the forefront of advisory services within the ICT and energy sectors.

Media Contact

Penny Wiesman, Tarifica, 1 914-419-2187, [email protected], www.tarifica.com

SOURCE Tarifica