Tarifica Releases New "Data Dive" Analysis on the Impact of 5G on the Telecommunications Landscape

Tarifica's recent analysis provides insights into the global impact of 5G on the telecommunications industry. The study highlights the increasing prevalence of 5G plans over non-5G options, the pricing differentials, and the evolving trends in various countries.

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tarifica, a leading provider of data, software, and data analytics to the worldwide telecommunications industry, is pleased to announce the release of its latest "Data Dive" analysis examining the evolution of 5G connectivity and its influence on plans and prices globally.

Since its launch in 2019, 5G connectivity has rapidly gained momentum worldwide, ushering in a new era of connectivity and communication. In this latest study, Tarifica delves into key aspects of 5G adoption, including the proliferation of 5G plans compared to non-5G plans, the pricing of 5G plans versus non-5G plans, and the evolution of these plans over time.

Soichi Nakajima, Vice President of Data and Analysis at Tarifica, stated, "Our data illustrates a significant trend: 5G plans are increasingly outnumbering their non-5G counterparts in many markets. Notably, countries like Denmark and New Zealand have fully embraced 5G, with all plans covered being 5G-compatible, and therefore non-5G plans are absent in these countries."

Tarifica's analysis reveals that 5G plans tend to come at a premium, with average prices exceeding those of non-5G plans. Soichi Nakajima added, "This finding should not be surprising. Given the high-end nature of 5G services, they are commonly bundled with generous data allowances."

The analysis further emphasizes the dichotomy between 5G and non-5G plans in terms of pricing and data allowances. 5G plans consistently command higher median prices compared to their non-5G counterparts due to substantial infrastructure investments and the promise of cutting-edge speeds and seamless connectivity. Additionally, 5G plans offer more data volume compared to non-5G plans, catering to the data-hungry demands of today's digital lifestyles.

Mr. Nakajima noted, "Compared to non-5G plans, our data shows that 5G plans are roughly 1.5 times more expensive while including slightly more than double the amount of data. This duality of increased data and heightened cost is a strategic move by service providers to meet the growing demand for enhanced data and speed capabilities."

The analysis underscores a pivotal shift in the telecommunications landscape. Whereas 5G plans were initially introduced as a luxury, high-end service with lofty data allowances, they now increasingly cater to the broader population's needs.

The final section of the analysis examines the evolution of 5G and non-5G plans over time, highlighting differences between countries. In France, 5G plan prices have gone down over time, aligning with the introduction of 5G in mid-range plans and the gradual phasing out of non-5G options. In the Netherlands, while the amount of data included in 5G plans has remained consistent, the median price has increased slightly, reflecting a preference for premium pricing.

Tarifica concludes that telecom providers must strike a delicate balance between price and data allowance to meet user expectations while still maintaining economic viability.

To access the analysis, please click here.

Tarifica will be hosting a webinar this Thursday, 19 October 2023 to discuss the results.

