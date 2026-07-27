Tarifica Selects Circles.Life 5G Core as its Consumer Value Plan of the Month for July 2026

Affordable Singapore Mobile Plan Provides Access to Multiple Leading AI Models Through a Single Subscription.

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global telecom data provider Tarifica has selected the Circles.Life 5G Core plan in Singapore as its Consumer Value Plan of the Month for July 2026. While the plan combines a generous mobile package with highly competitive pricing, the primary reason for its selection is the inclusion of CirclesAI, which gives subscribers access to multiple leading artificial intelligence models through a single application.

Circles.Life is a Singapore-based mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that operates on M1's nationwide mobile network. Its 5G Core plan includes 500GB of mobile data each month together with unlimited local voice calls for $8.00 SGD ($6.19 USD) per month. The plan includes 5G connectivity, supports eSIM activation, is offered on a month-to-month basis, and can be cancelled at any time without a long-term commitment.

The feature that most distinguishes the offer, however, is CirclesAI. Included at no additional charge, the service provides subscribers with access to several of today's leading AI models through a single interface. Rather than requiring customers to subscribe separately to multiple AI services or commit to a single AI platform, CirclesAI allows users to switch among several leading AI models, selecting the one best suited to each task, whether conducting research, analyzing documents or images, generating content, or answering complex questions.

Unlike many AI-related telecom offerings, which provide access to a single AI platform, Circles.Life enables subscribers to use multiple leading AI models through a single subscription. That flexibility is one of the principal reasons Tarifica selected the plan as its Consumer Value Plan of the Month.

"Many operators now bundle access to a single AI platform with their mobile plans," said Soichi Nakajima, Vice President of Data and Analysis at Tarifica. "Circles.Life has taken a different approach by giving subscribers access to multiple leading AI models through a single application, allowing them to choose whichever model best suits the task they're performing. That flexibility significantly enhances the value of an already compelling mobile offer."

The combination of extensive mobile connectivity and advanced AI capabilities makes the offer particularly compelling. Consumers receive 500GB of monthly data, unlimited local calls, 5G connectivity, and the flexibility to use multiple leading AI models, all for $8.00 SGD per month. Equally important, those benefits are available without requiring customers to sign a long-term contract, allowing them to enjoy the full value of the offer while retaining the freedom to change providers at any time.

"Consumers increasingly want the flexibility to use different AI models for different tasks," added Nakajima. "By making several leading AI models available through a single mobile subscription, Circles.Life has created an offer that delivers value extending well beyond traditional telecommunications services."

For more details, visit the Circles.Life website.

The selection was made based on an analysis conducted using Tarifica's Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform (TPIP), which enables comprehensive tracking and comparison of mobile plan offerings, pricing trends, and value-added services across global markets.

About Tarifica

Tarifica is an industry leader in providing telecom data and software solutions to the global telecommunications sector. Specializing in telecommunications plan and pricing information, Tarifica delivers critical insights and analytics to help telecom companies and regulators make data-driven decisions. The company's clients include national regulators, mobile and fixed-line operators, internet service providers, consultancies, and financial institutions worldwide. In addition to its flagship SaaS products, Tarifica offers tailored consulting services to address specific client needs. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence has established it as a trusted partner in the rapidly evolving telecom industry.

Tarifica was named Champion for Innovation in Analytics and Intelligence by leading telecom industry publication The Fast Mode.

About the Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform

Tarifica's Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform (TPIP) offers comprehensive data on plans from major operators around the world, empowering users to create customized profiles for in-depth comparisons and analyses. Subscribers can explore trends and visualize data with ease using intuitive tools and multiple filters for a granular view. Say goodbye to Excel-based limitations and embrace modern features like screenshot captures, alerts, and historical offers. TPIP is adaptable to client needs, allowing customization of data structure, geographical scope, and frequency.

Media Contact

Penny Wiesman, Tarifica, 1 917-419-2187, [email protected], www.tarifica.com

SOURCE Tarifica