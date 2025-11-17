Tarifica Selects Claro's Prezão Plan as Consumer Value Plan of the Month for October 2025 Based on Strong Data Value and Support for AI Usage

A competitively priced prepaid plan that stands out in Brazil's mobile market

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global telecom data provider Tarifica has selected Claro Brazil's Prezão prepaid mobile plan as October's Consumer Value Plan of the Month. As one of the most competitive prepaid offers in Brazil's highly contested mobile market, Prezão stands out not only for its aggressive pricing and generous data allocation, but also for its forward-looking integration of emerging digital tools, including access to ChatGPT.

Brazil's three nationwide mobile network operators all offer prepaid plans at competitive prices. However, Claro differentiates its version by blending substantial unrestricted data with category specific allocations designed to meet the evolving usage patterns of today's mobile consumers.

At a price of R$30 per 30 days (approximately USD $5.68), Prezão includes:

12GB of unrestricted data

3GB of restricted data dedicated exclusively to YouTube and ChatGPT

Unlimited WhatsApp (messaging, voice and video)

Unlimited national calling

The inclusion of a dedicated 3GB allowance for YouTube and ChatGPT is particularly noteworthy. While restricted data bonuses are common in Brazil's prepaid market, they are typically oriented toward social media usage. Claro's choice to incorporate data dedicated to an AI service represents a strategic shift toward the tools consumers are expected to rely on increasingly in the years ahead.

"Claro is positioning itself for where the market is headed," said Will Watts, Vice President of Product at Tarifica. "Giving consumers a specific data allocation for ChatGPT acknowledges how quickly AI-driven services are becoming part of everyday mobile behavior, and it reflects an understanding of what tomorrow's high value users will demand."

In addition to the AI focused allowance, Prezão provides strong baseline value in its core data offering. With 12GB of unrestricted data at a unit cost of only R$2.50 per GB (approximately USD $0.47 per GB), the plan offers one of the most attractive price-to-usage ratios among mainstream prepaid products in Brazil. The combination of affordability and targeted application data makes Prezão a compelling choice for cost conscious consumers who also want access to next generation tools.

"Brazil is one of the most dynamic and competitive prepaid markets in the world, and operators have to innovate constantly to stay ahead," added Watts. "Prezão succeeds because it delivers the fundamentals at a strong value, while also acknowledging that AI and video platforms are central to the digital lives of many Brazilians. It's a smart, balanced package at a very accessible price point."

Tarifica's Consumer Value Plan of the Month highlights telecom plans that offer exceptional value relative to prevailing market benchmarks, pricing norms, and consumer demand trends. Claro's Prezão plan distinguishes itself across all three metrics, earning this recognition.

For more details, visit Claro Prezão.

The selection was made based on an analysis conducted using Tarifica's Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform (TPIP), which enables comprehensive tracking and comparison of mobile plan offerings, pricing trends, and value added services across global markets.

About Tarifica

Tarifica is an industry leader in providing telecom data and software solutions to the global telecommunications sector. Specializing in telecommunications plan and pricing information, Tarifica delivers critical insights and analytics to help telecom companies and regulators make data-driven decisions. The company's clients include national regulators, mobile and fixed-line operators, internet service providers, consultancies, and financial institutions worldwide. In addition to its flagship SaaS products, Tarifica offers tailored consulting services to address specific client needs. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence has established it as a trusted partner in the rapidly evolving telecom industry.

About the Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform

Tarifica's Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform (TPIP) offers comprehensive data on plans from major operators around the world, empowering users to create customized profiles for in-depth comparisons and analyses. Subscribers can explore trends and visualize data with ease using intuitive tools and multiple filters for a granular view. Users can move beyond the limitations of Excel and take advantage of features such as screenshot capture, alerts, and access to historical offers. TPIP is adaptable to client needs, allowing customization of data structure, geographical scope, and frequency.

