Tarifica Selects Mobile Offer from N26 as its Consumer Value Plan of the Month for June 2026

Digital bank's mobile offering combines banking and connectivity in a single app-based experience.

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global telecom data provider Tarifica has selected an innovative mobile offer from N26 in Germany as its Consumer Value Plan of the Month for June 2026. While the offer includes competitively priced plans with generous data allowances, the primary reason for the selection is N26's seamless integration of digital banking and mobile connectivity into a single, fully digital customer experience.

N26 is a European digital bank that offers banking services through a mobile app. Its mobile service includes unlimited voice calls and text messages together with data allowances of 10GB, 30GB, or 100GB per month. The plans are offered on a month-to-month basis and use Vodafone's network in Germany.

N26's mobile offering allows customers to subscribe to, activate, and manage mobile service directly through the N26 app. It uses eSIM technology and integrates mobile connectivity with N26's banking platform in a single digital experience.

The service offers three monthly plans. Customers can choose between 10GB of data for €9.99 per month, 30GB for €16.99 per month, or 100GB for €29.99 per month. All plans include unlimited voice calls and text messages and are offered on a month-to-month basis without a long-term commitment.

Subscribers to N26 Metal, the company's premium banking package, receive discounted pricing on all three plans. The 10GB plan is available for €7.99 per month, the 30GB plan for €13.99 per month, and the 100GB plan for €21.99 per month.

"While there are lower-priced plans available in some markets, N26 Mobile stands out because of the way it combines telecommunications and financial services into a single digital experience," said Soichi Nakajima, Vice President of Data and Analysis at Tarifica. "The ability to manage both services through one app creates a level of convenience that many consumers find appealing and reflects the growing importance of digital self-service in today's marketplace."

For consumers, the appeal extends beyond the underlying mobile plans. By integrating mobile connectivity into its existing banking platform, N26 allows customers to manage both services through a single app. The result is a streamlined digital experience that simplifies account management while maintaining the flexibility of month-to-month mobile service.

"N26 Mobile demonstrates how telecommunications services can be integrated into a broader digital platform," added Nakajima. "By combining mobile connectivity and banking services within a single app, N26 has created a streamlined customer experience that differentiates the offer from many traditional mobile plans."

For more details, visit the N26 website.

The selection was made based on an analysis conducted using Tarifica's Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform (TPIP), which enables comprehensive tracking and comparison of mobile plan offerings, pricing trends, and value-added services across global markets.

About Tarifica

Tarifica is an industry leader in providing telecom data and software solutions to the global telecommunications sector. Specializing in telecommunications plan and pricing information, Tarifica delivers critical insights and analytics to help telecom companies and regulators make data-driven decisions. The company's clients include national regulators, mobile and fixed-line operators, internet service providers, consultancies, and financial institutions worldwide. In addition to its flagship SaaS products, Tarifica offers tailored consulting services to address specific client needs. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence has established it as a trusted partner in the rapidly evolving telecom industry.

Tarifica was named Champion for Innovation in Analytics and Intelligence by leading telecom industry publication The Fast Mode.

About the Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform

Tarifica's Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform (TPIP) offers comprehensive data on plans from major operators around the world, empowering users to create customized profiles for in-depth comparisons and analyses. Subscribers can explore trends and visualize data with ease using intuitive tools and multiple filters for a granular view. Say goodbye to Excel-based limitations and embrace modern features like screenshot captures, alerts, and historical offers. TPIP is adaptable to client needs, allowing customization of data structure, geographical scope, and frequency.

Media Contact

Penny Wiesman, Tarifica, 1 917-419-2187, [email protected], www.tarifica.com

SOURCE Tarifica