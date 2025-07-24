Tarifica Study Finds European Broadband Prices Falling, Except in the UK

Prices fell in most major European markets over the past two years, with the UK seeing increases driven by high-speed plans.

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new study by global telecom data provider Tarifica reveals that fixed broadband prices in five of six major European markets declined between 2023 and 2025. The only exception was the United Kingdom, where prices rose during the same period, largely driven by sharp increases in ultra-high-speed plans.

Tarifica's analysis covered six key European countries – France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and the United Kingdom – tracking broadband pricing trends and availability across multiple speed tiers.

UK Tops Broadband Prices Among Six Major European Markets

In 2023, the UK already ranked as the third most expensive market among the six countries studied. By Q1 2025, it had become the most expensive, overtaking Germany and the Netherlands. This was not due to broad-based price hikes but rather a significant increase in the cost of 1000+ Mbps plans, where average prices surged by over 50%. While some other plan types in the UK saw modest price declines, they were not enough to offset the increases at the high end.

"The UK's shift to the top of the price rankings highlights a unique dynamic in that market," said Will Watts, Vice President of Product at Tarifica. "While competition in some segments remains healthy, the premium end of the market is driving average prices upward."

Broad-Based Price Declines Across Other Major Markets

Spain, the Netherlands, and France experienced double-digit price drops, reflecting market-wide changes that impacted nearly every user segment. Germany and Italy remained relatively stable, with minor decreases of 2.7% and 1.7%, respectively. Yet these two countries stood at opposite ends of the pricing spectrum, with Italy as the most affordable and Germany among the priciest.

"Italy seems to have reached a point where fixed broadband is truly a commodity, with minimal pricing variation across providers," Watts observed. "Conversely, Germany's market still shows significant price spreads, underscoring different competitive pressures in that market."

Availability of High-Speed Plans Remains Inconsistent

Tarifica also analyzed plan availability by speed tier. All operators across the six countries offered at least one plan at 100 Mbps or higher. However, the landscape changed as speeds increased. Five of the six countries saw more than 80% of operators offering plans at or above 1000 Mbps, a speed now seen as a standard in advanced markets. The UK was the outlier, with only 38% of providers meeting this threshold.

Furthermore, progress in expanding high-speed offerings was limited. Despite significant investments in fiber and other broadband technologies, only three of the 34 operators surveyed improved their offerings enough to move into higher speed categories between 2023 and 2025.

Persistent gaps remain, particularly at the 2000+ Mbps level, but also at mid-tier speeds. For example, a major UK provider still does not offer plans exceeding 250 Mbps, and providers in Germany, Italy, and France fall short of the 500 Mbps benchmark.

"The slow pace of change in speed availability underscores the challenges operators face with fiber rollout and infrastructure investment," Watts added.

While pricing trends varied across markets, the study underscores a broader reality: even in mature telecommunications markets, pricing dynamics and high-speed availability remain uneven. As consumers increasingly demand faster connections, the disparity in availability and pricing of high-speed plans may well shape future competition, and regulatory focus, across Europe.

