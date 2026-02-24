Tarifica Study Reveals Sharp Differences in How European Broadband Prices Scale with Speed

Data from 12 European countries illustrates how broadband pricing behaves across speed thresholds

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global telecom data provider Tarifica has released findings from a new study conducted in late 2025 that examined fixed broadband pricing across 12 European countries.

Using benchmarking tools within Tarifica's Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform (TPIP), the study modeled five consumer profiles requiring download speeds of 50+, 100+, 250+, 500+, and 1000+ Mbps, all with unlimited data. Every broadband provider meeting the minimum speed threshold in each country was evaluated, including fixed wireless access offerings. Prices reflect advertised monthly charges.

While average monthly pricing levels varied across the markets reviewed, the more striking finding was how differently prices behaved as speed requirements increased.

In some countries, higher speeds carried steep incremental costs. In others, moving from entry-level to gigabit service had surprisingly little impact on the monthly bill.

"Looking at headline averages only tells part of the story," said Will Watts, Vice President of Product at Tarifica. "What stands out is how differently pricing scales. In some markets, gigabit service represents a dramatic jump in monthly cost. In others, the price difference is minimal or nonexistent."

A closer look at individual markets highlights the variation:

Austria saw entry-level 50 Mbps service average PPP €30.61 per month. However, at 1000 Mbps and above, the average monthly charge rose to PPP €97.23, more than tripling as speed requirements increased.

Poland showed 1000 Mbps plans averaging 47% higher monthly prices than 50 Mbps plans.

Italy recorded an overall average monthly cost of PPP €17.87, with only a 10% difference in pricing between 50 Mbps and 1000 Mbps tiers.

France demonstrated complete pricing uniformity across tiers, with providers charging identical prices whether customers selected 50 Mbps or 1000 Mbps plans.

Belgium recorded an overall average of PPP €69.22 across the five consumer types studied. For entry-level 50 Mbps users, the average monthly cost was PPP €59.33, with prices increasing by 37% when upgrading to 1000 Mbps.

Germany and Sweden each showed overall averages above PPP €55.00 across the modeled consumer profiles.

Across the 12 countries studied, three – Italy, Poland, and France – recorded overall average monthly costs below PPP €40.00.

Beyond individual country figures, the analysis underscores how pricing design influences consumer decision-making. In markets where higher speeds command steep premiums, consumers face clear economic trade-offs when upgrading from basic connectivity to gigabit-class service. In others, where pricing remains flat or nearly flat across tiers, higher speeds may be positioned less as a luxury and more as a standard offering.

The contrast between identical pricing across tiers in France, modest differentiation in Italy, and more pronounced scaling in Austria and Poland illustrates how operators take different approaches to structuring broadband portfolios. Where pricing differentials are limited, particularly in markets such as France and Italy, higher-speed service becomes accessible without a corresponding increase in monthly cost. That structure can broaden practical access to faster connectivity across income levels, as consumers are not required to absorb significant incremental charges to move up the speed ladder.

Watts added, "By modeling standardized speed thresholds across countries, we can clearly see where broadband pricing escalates sharply and where it remains largely flat. That scaling behavior is just as important as the overall price level."

