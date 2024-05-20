Tarifica Unveils Latest Data Dive Report: Chile Leads South America in Affordable Mobile Data, Argentina Tops the Charts for Highest Costs

Tarifica's latest report highlights differences in mobile data pricing across South America.

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tarifica, a leading provider of data, software, and data analytics to the worldwide telecom industry, has released its latest Data Dive report, offering an in-depth look at mobile data pricing across South America. This report brings to light key insights into pricing dynamics, with Chile emerging as the most affordable market and Argentina as the priciest.

Key Insights from the Report

The study, which tracked mobile data pricing in eight South American countries, found significant disparities in costs. Chile stands out as the most affordable, with prices more than 35% lower than the regional average. In contrast, Argentina is the most expensive, with costs exceeding those of its neighbors.

Country Rankings and Competitive Landscape

Chile boasts the lowest mobile data costs for plans ranging from 1GB to 5GB per month. The country's four major mobile operators – Claro, Entel, Movistar, and WOM – offer competitive prices, with a relatively narrow pricing gap between them. Entel, the costliest provider, has rates that are just 17% more expensive than Movistar, the cheapest provider.

"Chile's competitive pricing among its operators is a standout feature, contributing to its position as the lowest-cost market in South America," noted Will Watts, Vice President of Product at Tarifica. "These dynamics are crucial for operators and regulators aiming to make informed decisions in a rapidly evolving market."

Peru and Brazil follow closely behind Chile in terms of affordability. Peru ranks second overall, performing particularly well for high data users, while Brazil offers competitive rates for lower data profiles but sees significant price increases for higher usage.

Mid-range pricing is seen in Uruguay, Colombia, and Ecuador, which typically rank between third and sixth. Paraguay has higher prices than its counterparts, except for the 50GB profile where it ranks sixth.

Argentina remains the highest cost market in the region. For example, for the 5GB user type, Argentina's average cost was notably higher than in other countries in the study. Economic instability and inflation are likely significant drivers of these high costs.

Understanding Data Volume and Pricing Trends

Most markets exhibit stable pricing for data plans between 1GB and 10GB per month. Operators are increasingly targeting users who consume at least 5GB monthly, with modest add-ons for higher usage.

In markets like Chile, Peru, Uruguay, and Colombia, prices increase incrementally with higher data usage. The average cost for 50GB of data is $27.69, just 41% more than for 10GB. Conversely, in Brazil, Paraguay, and Ecuador, prices rise more steeply, with 50GB costing 71% more than 10GB on average.

"Understanding the relationship between data volume and pricing is essential for developing strategies that meet diverse consumer needs," added Watts. "Our findings reveal that while some markets maintain stable pricing for higher data volumes, others see significant increases, affecting heavy data users.

