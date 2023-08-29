Tarkenton Named to Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Companies List

Our growth is a testament to what happens when you put people and partners first. This recognition isn't about Tarkenton as a company; it's about our people, our partners, and the communities we serve." - Will Adams, President of Tarkenton Tweet this

What is the Inc. 5000 List?

Each year, Inc. (magazine) creates its annual Inc. 5000 list of the most successful companies in America. Specifically, the list celebrates the most prestigious companies in terms of ingenuity, resilience, and growth. The list includes details on each company's industry, rate of growth, region, and other criteria.

Each company receives a company profile page as well. On the Tarkenton page, Inc. distinguishes the company as a full-service agency that helps enterprise partners bring new ideas to life, get products and solutions to market faster, and set them up for sustained success.

118% Growth in Three Years

Inc. also highlights Tarkenton's "118% 3-Year Growth" on the company's page. "Our growth is a by-product of our zealous commitment to improving the lives of people and the business outcomes of our partners," says Adams. "Tarkenton's ability to partner with organizations to solve and scale their opportunities drives success for all – and we have a lot of fun doing it!"

Why Being on the Inc. 5000 Matters for Tarkenton

As Tarkenton looks towards future success, they remain steadfast and grounded in their mission to help people. "This is what guides us and grounds us," says Adams. "It's important for our team, partners, and supporters to be recognized for their tireless dedication to helping us fulfill that mission."

As an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company in 2023, Tarkenton is acknowledging the continued success and ongoing evolution of their unique business strategy. "Tarkenton has worked hand-in-hand with businesses for more than 25 years to deliver meaningful solutions, yet, we're just getting started," says Adams.

Interested parties can access the complete results of the inc. 5000 including company profiles here.

About Tarkenton

Founded in 1996 by its namesake and CEO, Fran Tarkenton, Tarkenton works hand-in-hand with enterprise partners to understand and solve complex business problems, delivering exceptional service to both internal and external audiences. Since its beginnings as a small business services provider grounded in the mission to help people, Tarkenton has developed a unique business strategy that brings a combination of strategic thinking, professional developers, operational excellence, and fast-paced action to accelerate speed to market. Visit Will Adams, President of Tarkenton [tarkenton.com] or connect with us on LinkedIn.

