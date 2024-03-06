Taro Expands Branded Over-the-Counter Portfolio in U.S. with the Launch of FeverAll® Liquid Oral Acetaminophen for Children Ages 2-11

New oral liquid format expands the FeverAll® family of products, giving parents more options from the doctor-recommended suppository brand.

HAWTHORNE, N.Y., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc., a subsidiary of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO), today announced the expansion of its growing FeverAll® children's fever brand with a new liquid oral acetaminophen suspension format. New FeverAll® Children's Liquid Oral Acetaminophen, available in cherry and grape flavors, complements the brand's current offerings, which include three dosing levels of the doctor-recommended FeverAll® Acetaminophen Suppositories. The new liquid, which comes with a child-designed 15ml dosing cup, offers parents an additional option for the temporary relief of pain and fever in children aged two to 11, while the popular 80 mg suppository can be utilized in children as young as six months' of age.