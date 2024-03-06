Taro Expands Branded Over-the-Counter Portfolio in U.S. with the Launch of FeverAll® Liquid Oral Acetaminophen for Children Ages 2-11

New oral liquid format expands the FeverAll® family of products, giving parents more options from the doctor-recommended suppository brand.
HAWTHORNE, N.Y., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc., a subsidiary of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO), today announced the expansion of its growing FeverAll® children's fever brand with a new liquid oral acetaminophen suspension format. New FeverAll® Children's Liquid Oral Acetaminophen, available in cherry and grape flavors, complements the brand's current offerings, which include three dosing levels of the doctor-recommended FeverAll® Acetaminophen Suppositories. The new liquid, which comes with a child-designed 15ml dosing cup, offers parents an additional option for the temporary relief of pain and fever in children aged two to 11, while the popular 80 mg suppository can be utilized in children as young as six months' of age.
"Our extension of the FeverAll® product line is a direct result of consumers' increasing demand for additional FeverAll® products and the need to provide parents with this option on shelves during the cold and flu season," explains Nivaran Kapur, Head of OTC business at Taro. "Through strategic digital-first marketing and audience segmentation, we have grown our suppository business significantly over the past five years, focusing on targeting parents of children under three. These children have grown up, however, so these same loyal customers are looking for additional FeverAll® options for their older children up to age 11, and new FeverAll® Children's Liquid Oral Acetaminophen answers this demand."
With the addition of FeverAll® Liquid Oral Acetaminophen, parents can now purchase and keep both FeverAll® products on hand for more dosing options when their child has a fever or is in pain.
FeverAll® Liquid Oral Acetaminophen will launch on Amazon and will expand to other retailers in time for the cold and flu season. The average retail price (ARP) is $8.99 for a 4 Fluid Ounce bottle.
For more information, visit http://www.FeverAll.com.
Media Contact
Jessica Russo, Ruder Finn, Inc., 9144242498, [email protected]
SOURCE Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.
