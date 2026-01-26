Tarter Bolsters Executive Leadership Team to Fuel Strategic Growth and Manufacturing Excellence

Tarter is accelerating its growth with key executive hires, an expanding product portfolio, and strategic investments in domestic manufacturing and automation. With more than 80 years of farm-tough heritage, the company has strengthened its leadership team to better support retail and OEM partners while growing presence across pet, home & garden, fencing, rodeo, and outdoor living categories. Recent additions to Tarter's leadership include Jason Brooker as Chief Manufacturing Officer, Greg McCotter as Executive Vice President of Supply Chain, Mike Marcantonio as Vice President of Transformation, and Jason Simmons as Director of National Accounts — each bringing deep expertise to support Tarter's continued expansion and operational excellence. These moves, coupled with ongoing improvements to manufacturing automation, position Tarter to enhance service, quality, and delivery for customers nationwide.
DUNVILLE, Ky, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tarter continues its upward trajectory, announcing growth driven by key executive hires, a broadening product portfolio, and significant enhancements to its domestic manufacturing and automation capabilities.
With more than 80 years of farm-tough heritage, Tarter has strengthened its leadership team and manufacturing capabilities to better serve retail and OEM partners and customers while continuing expansion into pet, home & garden, fencing, rodeo, and other outdoor living categories.
Tarter Key Executive Leadership Additions Include:
- Jason Brooker, Chief Manufacturing Officer — Oversees all manufacturing operations, focusing on safety, quality, efficiency, and innovation to support long-term growth.
- Greg McCotter, Executive Vice President of Supply Chain — Leads purchasing, planning, logistics, and overall supply chain strategy, bringing experience from global supply chain transformation and SIOP implementation.
- Mike Marcantonio, Vice President of Transformation — Directs transformation initiatives, continuous improvement, and strategic alignment, with more than 15 years of manufacturing and supply chain experience, including work in strategy consulting and operations leadership.
- Jason Simmons, Director of National Accounts — Brings over 25 years of sales leadership and strategy experience with a diverse customer base, including Fortune 500 companies. He will focus on acquiring new customers and expanding relationships with existing partners as Tarter's offerings grow.
"These leaders bring deep experience and fresh perspectives," said Stephen Frazier, CEO of Tarter. "Along with our manufacturing automation investments, continued investments in our team will help accelerate our operational capabilities and strengthen service to customers nationwide."
About Tarter:
Founded in 1945, Tarter is a leading American manufacturer of farm, ranch, equine, and home and garden products built on a farm-tough legacy that spans more than 80 years. From the back forty acres to the backyard, Tarter's American-made products are designed to meet the needs of farmers, ranchers, homeowners, pet owners, and outdoor enthusiasts nationwide. Headquartered in KY with locations also in Utah, Tarter has approximately 1.1 million square feet of production facilities. Tarter continues to innovate and expand its offerings while maintaining a deep commitment to quality, durability, and service. To learn more visit www.TarterUSA.com
Media Contact
Patrick Grogan, Tarter, 1 (458) 206-6438, [email protected], www.tarterusa.com
SOURCE Tarter
Share this article