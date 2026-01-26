Tarter Bolsters Executive Leadership Team to Fuel Strategic Growth and Manufacturing Excellence

Tarter is accelerating its growth with key executive hires, an expanding product portfolio, and strategic investments in domestic manufacturing and automation. With more than 80 years of farm-tough heritage, the company has strengthened its leadership team to better support retail and OEM partners while growing presence across pet, home & garden, fencing, rodeo, and outdoor living categories. Recent additions to Tarter's leadership include Jason Brooker as Chief Manufacturing Officer, Greg McCotter as Executive Vice President of Supply Chain, Mike Marcantonio as Vice President of Transformation, and Jason Simmons as Director of National Accounts — each bringing deep expertise to support Tarter's continued expansion and operational excellence. These moves, coupled with ongoing improvements to manufacturing automation, position Tarter to enhance service, quality, and delivery for customers nationwide.

DUNVILLE, Ky, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tarter continues its upward trajectory, announcing growth driven by key executive hires, a broadening product portfolio, and significant enhancements to its domestic manufacturing and automation capabilities.

With more than 80 years of farm-tough heritage, Tarter has strengthened its leadership team and manufacturing capabilities to better serve retail and OEM partners and customers while continuing expansion into pet, home & garden, fencing, rodeo, and other outdoor living categories.