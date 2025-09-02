Tarzan, King of the Jungle, Appears in New York The Sad Eyes of a Gorilla Shake Up Times Square

On September 1, 2025, powerful footage and photos shot in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, Uganda, were featured on a giant billboard in New York's Times Square!

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A video and a single photograph captured in Uganda's Bwindi Impenetrable National Park have seized global attention. Displayed on the massive billboards of New York's Times Square, the video opens with the iconic roar of Tarzan, the king of the jungle, captivating eyes and ears before delivering a powerful message alongside striking images of endangered mountain gorillas: "Our Cell Phone, Their Grief: Save the Gorillas." Far more than a mere photograph, this work exposes the environmental destruction and biodiversity crisis hidden behind modern technology, sparking awareness worldwide.

The Secret of Bwindi and the Cry of the Gorillas

Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a natural treasure spanning 321 km² of dense lowland and montane forests. Located a grueling 13-hour journey from Uganda's Entebbe Airport, it is home to roughly 400 mountain gorillas—half of the world's population—making it their last sanctuary. Across the park's four sectors (Buhoma, Ruhija, Rushaga, and Nkuringo) in the Kanungu, Kabale, and Kisoro regions, 14 gorilla groups live under the strict protection of the Uganda Wildlife Authority. Yet, their survival is threatened by the very electronic devices we use daily, such as smartphones.

The Hidden Tragedy Behind Smartphones

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), three of the four gorilla subspecies in Africa are critically endangered. The primary cause is habitat destruction. Shockingly, tantalum, a key mineral used in smartphone production, is extracted from coltan mined in Central Africa—home to gorilla habitats. Forests are burned, and land is torn apart for mining, steadily erasing the gorillas' home. The irony is stark: the smartphones in our hands are linked to the tragedy of the gorillas.

The Star of Times SquareThis powerful message is embodied in a photograph by UNESCO-designated photographer Ji Young-Bin, created in collaboration with Conservation Through Public Health (CTPH) in Uganda's Bwindi. The gorilla's eyes in the image convey a striking contrast of life and tragedy. Blending the symbol of the wild with relics of outdated technology, the photograph lays bare the paradox that modern technological advancements are accelerating the extinction of wildlife.

Photographer Ji Young-Bin shared the following about the work:"My collaboration with Dr. Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka led me to deeply reflect on the conflict between environmental conservation and human progress. Smartphones symbolize our innovation, but their production destroys gorilla habitats. This photograph is not just art—it's a call to action for a sustainable future. We must change now so future generations can witness the majesty of gorillas in the wild."Set to the background music of "Mayday," the video juxtaposes the world seen through human eyes of diverse races with the tearful gaze of the last gorilla, prompting profound reflection.

A Message Spreading GloballyThis video, extending beyond Times Square's billboards, is spreading worldwide through social media and online platforms. Partnering with GORILLA51 Megazine , Ji Young-Bin has pledged ongoing support for gorilla conservation in collaboration with CTPH. The work is also showcased in an online exhibition at www.gorilla51.art, inviting everyone to join this powerful cause.

The project was conceived by chief planner Ji Haesoo,with photography by Ji Young-Bin and filming by expedition cinematographer Kyeho Kim. The music was composed by Jo Woo-Jin, known for working with artists like Hyoshin Park, Tei, and Jiyoung Baek.

This photograph and video go beyond mere, urging action. They prompt reflection on how our daily choices, like using smartphones, impact gorillas in distant Africa. In an AI-driven era, this image poses a question to modern society: How many lives are we willing to sacrifice for our convenience? The gorillas of Bwindi await our answer.

Will Tarzan, King of the Jungle, Appear?The video leaves it to the world's eyes to discern truth from falsehood."Our Cell Phone, Their Grief: Save the Gorillas."Join the global campaign to protect gorilla habitats!

