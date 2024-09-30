TASC Announces Launch of Redesigned and Mobile-Optimized Website

Key features of the new website include mobile optimization, streamlined navigation, and an upgraded content experience. Post this

Mobile optimization: The TASC website is now fully optimized for mobile devices. Whether a visitor is using a smartphone, tablet, or anything in between, they will be able to navigate all pages seamlessly.

Streamlined navigation: A user-friendly interface, making it more intuitive for visitors to explore all that TASC has to offer.

Upgraded content experience: Visitors will enjoy integrated videos, flyers, FAQs, and more for a convenient and engaging way to learn about the features of TASC benefit, compliance, and continuation offerings.

"Our new website reflects our commitment to delivering engaging and valuable content in an easy to consume manner, making it simple for employers, distributors and our partners to find the services and solutions they need quickly and seamlessly," said Lindsey Sutton, TASC Director of Sales Operations.

The redesigned TASConline.com will showcase TASC as the industry leader in benefit account, continuation, and compliance administration, all managed on one single platform called MyTASC. MyTASC allows employers and HR professionals to offer employees a benefit platform and universal experience to easily manage any employee need, at any life stage, on the same integrated website and top-rated mobile app.

About TASC

Since 1975, TASC has evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of their clients and their employees by working hand in hand with them to provide benefit options that feel like benefits. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, TASC is the nation's largest privately held third-party administrator for employee benefits programs. A philanthropy-driven, family-owned business, TASC delivers innovative quality solutions that help protect the rights of more than 80,000 sole proprietors, family farmers and business owners of all sizes all over the country.

Media Contact

Lindsey Sutton, TASC, 1 800-422-4661, [email protected], www.tasconline.com

