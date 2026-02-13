TASC CEO Pam Reynolds Named a 2026 Wisconsin Titan 100 Honoree

"This distinction reflects the commitment of the entire TASC team to push boundaries, serve our clients with excellence, and create meaningful value for employers, employees, and communities alike." Post this

As CEO of TASC, Reynolds has steered the organization through a period of bold transformation and strategic growth, reinforcing TASC's position as the nation's largest privately held third-party administrator of employee benefits. Under her leadership, TASC has continued to innovate with a focus on technology-enabled solutions that simplify benefits administration and enhance client experience. Her tenure builds on decades of dedication to developing products and services that drive operational excellence and strengthen the company's market impact.

"It is an honor to be recognized among Wisconsin's most respected business leaders," said Pam Reynolds, CEO of TASC. "This distinction reflects the commitment of the entire TASC team to push boundaries, serve our clients with excellence, and create meaningful value for employers, employees, and communities alike. I'm grateful to be part of an organization that embraces innovation and purpose every day."

Reynolds joined TASC in 2000 and has played a pivotal role in advancing the organization's proprietary MyTASC benefits administration platform, including innovations such as MyCash, which delivers one of the fastest reimbursement models in the industry. She has also helped lead the deployment of new solutions, including the recently launched GiveBack Benefits, enabling organizations to offer workplace giving programs that strengthen employee engagement, satisfaction, and retention. In addition, Reynolds has championed internal modernization initiatives that continue to position TASC for long-term success in an evolving world of work.

The Wisconsin Titan 100 distinction underscores Reynolds' influence as a transformational leader who exemplifies the highest standards of business excellence and strategic foresight.

About TASC

For more than 50 years, TASC has delivered innovative employee benefit solutions that truly support the health, wealth, and well-being of their customers. As the largest privately held third-party employee benefits administrator in the U.S., TASC offers an all-in-one administrative platform for a wide array of benefit, continuation, and compliance services, now including new ICHRA solutions. TASC remains committed to making benefits feel like benefits for employers and employees alike. To learn more about TASC, visit tasconline.com

