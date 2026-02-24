TASC Demonstrates Enterprise-Scale Benefits Platform Readiness in Collaboration with Mastercard Network Exchange and Xformative

TASC released a new case study detailing its collaboration with Mastercard Network Exchange and Xformative, demonstrating enterprise-scale benefits platform readiness through a complex, live data migration and system integration.
MADISON, Wis., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TASC (Total Administrative Services Corporation), the nation's leading third-party administrator of employee benefits, recently released a detailed case study outlining its collaboration with Mastercard Network Exchange and its core card-processing partner Xformative to support a complex enterprise-level benefits data migration and system integration. The project underscores TASC's ability to operate at scale, maintain compliance during live transitions, and deliver uninterrupted service across legacy and new environments, providing concrete proof of operational readiness for large, modern employers.
The case study, Network Exchange Case Study highlights the real-world demands of transitioning more than 4 billion records, migrating 60,000+ employer accounts and 2.5 million individual records, reissuing 950,000+ benefit cards, and processing more than 2 million messages, all while continuing business as usual.
"Enterprise organizations don't enter strategic platform partnerships based on features alone," said Bill Smith, Executive VP of Application Development, TASC. "They partner where they see demonstrated execution under pressure — at scale, in production, and with uninterrupted compliance. This case study shows exactly that."
As benefits ecosystems become more interconnected and complex, employers and brokers alike are demanding evidence of readiness beyond product roadmaps and demos. TASC's work with Mastercard and Xformative required months of coordinated execution across data migration, integration, and benefits operations, providing a model for how modern enterprise capacity is validated in the field.
Key outcomes from the engagement include:
- Massive data migration: More than 4 billion data records moved with zero disruption to live operations.
- Seamless transitions: 60,000+ employer accounts and 2.5 million individual records transitioned while maintaining plan continuity.
- Operational scale: Over 950,000 benefit cards reissued and more than 2 million messages processed.
- Parallel processing: Legacy and new systems operated simultaneously throughout the transition to ensure uninterrupted service delivery.
The full case study offers insight into how enterprise partnerships function as evidence of platform readiness, not just announcements of intent. By illustrating what operating at enterprise scale truly requires, TASC reaffirms its commitment to solving the complex, integrated challenges faced by today's benefits leaders.
About TASC
For more than 50 years, TASC has delivered innovative employee benefit solutions that truly support health, wealth, and well-being. As the largest privately held third-party benefits administrator in the U.S., TASC offers an all-in-one platform for a wide array of benefit, continuation, and compliance programs - now including the new ICHRA solutions, all backed by exceptional customer care. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, TASC remains committed to making benefits feel like benefits for employers and employees alike. For more information, visit www.tasconline.com.
