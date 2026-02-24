TASC Demonstrates Enterprise-Scale Benefits Platform Readiness in Collaboration with Mastercard Network Exchange and Xformative

Enterprise partnerships are built on demonstrated execution under pressure — at scale, in production, and with uninterrupted compliance. Post this

"Enterprise organizations don't enter strategic platform partnerships based on features alone," said Bill Smith, Executive VP of Application Development, TASC. "They partner where they see demonstrated execution under pressure — at scale, in production, and with uninterrupted compliance. This case study shows exactly that."

As benefits ecosystems become more interconnected and complex, employers and brokers alike are demanding evidence of readiness beyond product roadmaps and demos. TASC's work with Mastercard and Xformative required months of coordinated execution across data migration, integration, and benefits operations, providing a model for how modern enterprise capacity is validated in the field.

Key outcomes from the engagement include:

Massive data migration: More than 4 billion data records moved with zero disruption to live operations.

Seamless transitions: 60,000+ employer accounts and 2.5 million individual records transitioned while maintaining plan continuity.

Operational scale: Over 950,000 benefit cards reissued and more than 2 million messages processed.

Parallel processing: Legacy and new systems operated simultaneously throughout the transition to ensure uninterrupted service delivery.

The full case study offers insight into how enterprise partnerships function as evidence of platform readiness, not just announcements of intent. By illustrating what operating at enterprise scale truly requires, TASC reaffirms its commitment to solving the complex, integrated challenges faced by today's benefits leaders.

About TASC

For more than 50 years, TASC has delivered innovative employee benefit solutions that truly support health, wealth, and well-being. As the largest privately held third-party benefits administrator in the U.S., TASC offers an all-in-one platform for a wide array of benefit, continuation, and compliance programs - now including the new ICHRA solutions, all backed by exceptional customer care. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, TASC remains committed to making benefits feel like benefits for employers and employees alike. For more information, visit www.tasconline.com.

Media Contact

Lindsey Sutton, Total Administrative Services Corp. (TASC), 1 1-800-422-4661, [email protected], https://www.tasconline.com/

SOURCE Total Administrative Services Corp. (TASC)