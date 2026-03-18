TASC Highlights How Growth Pressures Are Reshaping Benefits Administration

"Organizations that scale successfully tend to have benefits infrastructure designed to support employees throughout the year." Post this

One example from that analysis illustrates the point. Among employees who were eligible for a Dependent Care FSA but did not enroll, 53 of 91 already had dependent care arrangements in place, indicating the gap was not lack of need but timing, assumptions, and how benefits were positioned. In other words, participation barriers often emerge not from benefit design but from how programs intersect with real-world work and caregiving schedules.

"As organizations grow, the role of benefits administration becomes increasingly important," said Tammy Steller, Service Model Manager at TASC. "Employers are looking more closely at whether employees can access and use benefits when they need them, and whether HR teams can support those programs at scale without adding unnecessary complexity."

TASC's findings reinforce a broader shift underway in the benefits landscape. Employers are moving away from evaluating benefits based on enrollment metrics alone and toward outcome-based measures such as workforce stability, reduced administrative burden, and employee confidence in accessing care and savings throughout the year.

This perspective aligns with growing consolidation pressure across benefits administration, as organizations seek fewer systems, clearer governance, and infrastructure capable of supporting change without compounding complexity. Platforms that absorb growth-related strain rather than shifting it onto HR teams are increasingly viewed as operational necessities.

"Growth often brings operational challenges into clearer focus," Tammy added. "Organizations that scale successfully tend to have benefits infrastructure designed to support employees throughout the year, not only during enrollment periods."

TASC continues to work with employers navigating these challenges by focusing on administrative models that prioritize clarity, access, and execution, ensuring benefits function as intended as organizations evolve.

For more insights on how benefits administration impacts workforce participation and growth outcomes, read The Economics of Growth in Employee Benefits Administration and TASC's latest dependent care research.

About TASC

For more than 50 years, TASC has delivered innovative employee benefit solutions that truly support the health, wealth, and well-being of their customers. As the largest privately held third-party employee benefits administrator in the U.S., TASC offers an all-in-one administrative platform for a wide array of benefit, continuation, and compliance services, now including new ICHRA solutions. TASC remains committed to making benefits feel like benefits for employers and employees alike. To learn more about TASC, visit tasconline.com.

Media Contact

Lindsey Sutton, Total Administrative Services Corp. (TASC), 1 800-422-4661, [email protected], https://www.tasconline.com/

SOURCE Total Administrative Services Corp. (TASC)