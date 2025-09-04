TASC Introduces Comprehensive ICHRA Solutions to Deliver Real Choice, Total Compliance & Full Confidence

ICHRAs are emerging as one of the fastest-growing health benefit strategies in the U.S. With TASC, employers and employees alike experience real choice, simplified compliance, and complete confidence in their health benefits. Post this

Since their introduction in 2020, Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRAs) have seen rapid adoption among employers of all sizes. Recent industry reports show double-digit annual growth in ICHRA offerings, with tens of thousands of employers now leveraging the model to give workers more control over their health coverage. For businesses of all sizes, ICHRAs offer a scalable alternative to group health plans, helping employers attract and retain talent while keeping costs predictable.

With healthcare costs continuing to rise and employees demanding more personalized benefits, ICHRAs are emerging as one of the fastest-growing health benefit strategies in the U.S. TASC's ICHRA solution equips employers to meet this moment, offering a trusted, fully compliant framework backed by decades of administrative expertise.

"At TASC, we believe benefits should actually feel like benefits," said Christian Rosenstock, Chief Service Offering Officer of TASC. "With our various ICHRA solutions, employers and employees alike experience real choice, simplified compliance, and complete confidence in their health benefits."

Key Features of TASC's ICHRA Solution:

Flexible Payment Options – Employers have the option to reimburse employees directly or pay insurance carriers on behalf of employees, streamlining the process and reducing reimbursement headaches and payment delays.

Premium Protection Feature – An exclusive safeguard by TASC ensuring employees never lose coverage due to timing or funding issues.

Full Compliance Coverage – TASC seamlessly handles compliance for the ICHRA plan across ERISA, HIPAA, ACA, and more. Employers can elevate protection with add-ons like ICHRA Complete Compliance or ICHRA Complete Compliance Plus bundles.

Benefits for Employers:

Lower Costs than Traditional Group Plans – Offers a more cost-effective alternative without compromising coverage.

Greater Plan Flexibility – Empowers employees to choose coverage that fits their lives.

Zero Coverage Gaps or Compliance Risks – Advanced safeguards and full-service administration offer peace of mind.

Dedicated White-Glove Support – TASC stands with clients every step of the way from onboarding to enrollment, to continued support.

Why It Matters

Modern employers deserve modern benefits. Traditional group health plans are becoming increasingly unsustainable amid rising costs, shifting regulations, and mounting administrative burdens. TASC's ICHRA solution is the answer: a healthcare framework built for real-world flexibility, simple compliance, and tangible value.

About TASC

For more than 50 years, TASC has delivered innovative employee benefit solutions that truly support health, wealth, and well-being. As the largest privately held third-party benefits administrator in the U.S., TASC offers an all-in-one platform for a wide array of benefit and compliance programs—now including the new ICHRA solutions—backed by exceptional customer care and cutting-edge technology. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, TASC remains committed to making benefits feel like benefits for employers and employees alike.

To learn more about TASC ICHRA solutions, visit www.tasconline.com/products/healthcare/ICHRA.

