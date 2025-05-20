TASC Launches GiveBack Benefits to Empower Workplace Philanthropy

In today's workforce, employees are looking for more than just a paycheck. They want to feel connected to a greater purpose, and workplace giving programs offer a meaningful way to do just that. Post this

Key Features of TASC GiveBack Benefits:

Crisis Fund: A benefit funded by employer and/or employee donations, for employers to provide financial assistance to employees that face unforeseen hardships.

Scholarship Fund: A tax-advantaged account funded by employers and/or employee used to contribute towards educational scholarships for employees' children or dependents.

Charitable Donation Account: An employee-owned, tax-advantaged account allowing individuals to save and donate to charities of their choice, offering flexibility in philanthropic endeavors.

Giving Savings Account: Similar to the Charitable Donation Account but with the added flexibility for employees to access funds they set aside for giving should they have a personal need; participants can easily donate to a charity of their choice.

Give Now Feature: An intuitive feature available in MyTASC®, where participants can donate some of their MyCash funds to a charity of their choice for immediate donation.

Research indicates that workplace giving programs enhance employee satisfaction and retention. According to Fidelity Charitable, 86% of employees prefer to work for companies whose values align with their own, and 50% of Millennials and Gen Z employees wish their employers offered more opportunities for workplace giving.

Reynolds adds, "In today's workforce, employees are looking for more than just a paycheck. They want to feel connected to a greater purpose, and workplace giving programs offer a meaningful way to do just that."

Employers interested in implementing GiveBack Benefits can integrate these offerings along with a Flexible Spending Account (FSA), Health Savings Account (HSA), Health Reimbursement Arrangement (HRA), plus 50 other employee benefit and continuation accounts through TASC's MyTASC platform, ensuring seamless administration and compliance.

About TASC

For the last 50 years, TASC has evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of their clients and their employees by working hand-in-hand with them to provide employee benefit services that feel like benefits. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, TASC is the nation's largest privately held third-party administrator for employee benefits programs. A philanthropy-driven, family-owned business, TASC delivers innovative quality solutions that help protect the rights of thousands of sole proprietors, family farmers and business owners of all sizes all over the country. To learn more about TASC and GiveBack Benefits, visit www.tasconline.com.

