TASC Named 2026 Lighthouse Tech Award Finalist in Two Categories

"This recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering practical, scalable solutions that simplify benefits administration while improving the employee experience." Post this

"This recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering practical, scalable solutions that simplify benefits administration while improving the employee experience," said Andy Bartel, Chief Sales Officer at TASC. "Organizations today are looking for ways to reduce complexity and create more meaningful engagement with their benefits."

According to the Lighthouse Research & Advisory Awards Judging Panel:

"The MyTASC solution from TASC transforms total rewards into a practical solution, not just an aspirational one. Its configurability and unified experience reduce HR administrative workload and ensure seamless employee transitions across the full employment lifecycle."

"The benefits platform from TASC modernizes the employee experience by consolidating over multiple benefit account types, continuation (COBRA), and compliance services into one intuitive, mobile-first experience. Its impact on organizations includes automating HR benefits processes, reducing administrative workload by up to 40% for some clients, shifting benefits from a recurring pain point to a trusted, positive part of the employee experience."

TASC's MyTASC platform integrates a broad suite of benefit account administration, continuation services, and compliance solutions into a single, easy-to-use interface. By consolidating traditionally siloed services, TASC enables employers to streamline operations, improve accuracy, and deliver a more engaging and consistent experience for employees throughout their lifecycle.

Finalists for the Lighthouse Tech Awards are selected based on demonstrated outcomes, innovation, and the ability to address real-world workforce challenges.

About TASC

For more than 50 years, TASC has delivered innovative employee benefit solutions that truly support the health, wealth, and well-being of their customers. As the largest privately held third-party employee benefits administrator in the U.S., TASC offers an all-in-one administrative platform for a wide array of benefit, continuation, and compliance services, now including new ICHRA solutions. TASC remains committed to making benefits feel like benefits for employers and employees alike. To learn more about TASC, visit tasconline.com

Media Contact

Lindsey Sutton, Total Administrative Services Corp. (TASC), 1 800-422-4661, [email protected], https://www.tasconline.com/

SOURCE Total Administrative Services Corp. (TASC)