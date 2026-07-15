TASC Named to Ragan's 2026 HR Technology Hot List for MyTASC

We are honored to be named to Ragan's HR Technology Hot List. This recognition reinforces TASC's leadership in employee benefits and reflects our commitment to making benefits easier to understand, easier to use, and easier to value. Post this

"We are honored to be named to Ragan's HR Technology Hot List," said Brett Hutter, Executive Vice President of Traditional Sales at TASC. "This recognition reinforces TASC's leadership in employee benefits and reflects our commitment to helping employers simplify administration, support their people, and deliver benefits experiences that are easier to understand, easier to use, and easier to value. At TASC, we believe Benefits Should Feel Like Benefits®, and MyTASC was built to help make that possible."

"Ragan's HR Technology Hot List recognizes companies that are helping employers meet the needs of today's workforce with clarity, creativity and measurable impact," said Brendan Gannon, Senior Marketing Manager of Ragan Communications' Award Programs. "These honorees represent solutions that HR, communications, employee experience and culture leaders can turn to as they look for smarter ways to attract talent, strengthen engagement, support employees and build workplaces where people can do their best work."

Companies named to Ragan's HR Technology Hot List gain recognition from Ragan, a trusted voice in workplace, HR and employee communications, and are included among technology providers helping employers improve employee experience, strengthen engagement, and support today's workforce.

To learn more about TASC, visit https://www.tasconline.com.

About TASC

For more than 50 years, TASC has delivered innovative employee benefit solutions that truly support the health, wealth, and well-being of their customers. As the largest privately held third-party employee benefits administrator in the U.S., TASC offers an all-in-one administrative platform for a wide array of benefit, continuation, and compliance services, now including new ICHRA solutions. TASC remains committed to making benefits feel like benefits for employers and employees alike. To learn more about TASC, visit tasconline.com

About Ragan Communications and PR Daily

Ragan Communications has delivered trusted news, training, and intelligence to communicators, HR professionals, and business leaders for more than 60 years. Its daily news sites, PRDaily.com and Ragan.com, reach more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly, and its conferences, webinars, workshops, leadership council, and training programs serve thousands of professionals each year. Headquartered in Chicago, Ragan supports communications and workplace leaders nationwide.

Media Contact

Lindsey Sutton, Total Administrative Services Corp. (TASC), 1 608-316-2411, [email protected], https://www.tasconline.com/

SOURCE Total Administrative Services Corp. (TASC)