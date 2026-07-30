TASC Named to TIME's 2026 List of America's Top WorkTech Companies

Being ranked among America's leading WorkTech companies reflects the investments we continue to make in our technology, our people, and the connected experiences our customers depend on. Post this

"TASC has always believed that technology should make life easier for employers, employees, and the partners who serve them," said Pam Reynolds, President and CEO of TASC. "Being ranked among America's leading WorkTech companies reflects the investments we continue to make in our technology, our people, and the connected experiences our customers depend on."

One Connected Platform for a Better Benefits Experience

At the center of TASC's workplace technology offering is MyTASC, which integrates more than 50 different employee benefit accounts, in addition to benefit continuation and compliance services, all on one single cloud-based proprietary administrative platform. MyTASC allows employers and HR professionals to offer their employees a universal experience that makes managing their employee benefits easy at any life stage while using the same website, top-rated mobile app, and benefits card to meet their needs.

The platform supports a broad range of employer-sponsored programs, including Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA), Health Savings Accounts (HSA), ICHRAs, COBRA and continuation services, lifestyle benefits, and configurable health reimbursement arrangements that can help employers provide controlled financial support for high-cost treatments such as GLP-1 medications.

"Employers need technology that can adapt as their workforce, regulatory responsibilities, and benefits strategies evolve," said Pam. "MyTASC was built to bring disconnected services and processes together, helping employers operate more efficiently while giving employees a simpler and more consistent benefits experience."

Recognition of TASC's Strength and Industry Impact

TASC's ranking reflects both the strength of the organization and the relevance of its services within the evolving WorkTech landscape. As workplace expectations and benefits strategies become increasingly complex, employers need technology that can support administrative efficiency, regulatory compliance, program flexibility, and a positive employee experience. TASC continues to invest in technology and services designed to meet those needs while helping organizations offer benefits that deliver meaningful value.

"Being recognized on TIME's inaugural WorkTech list is an honor and a reflection of the work taking place across TASC," Reynolds said. "This recognition belongs to our employees, whose commitment and expertise help employers and employees experience benefits the way they should be experienced."

The complete list of TIME's America's Top WorkTech Companies of 2026 is available at https://time.com/article/2026/06/09/america-top-worktech-companies-2026/

About TASC

For more than 50 years, TASC has delivered innovative employee benefit solutions that truly support the health, wealth, and well-being of their customers. As the largest privately held third-party employee benefits administrator in the U.S., TASC offers an all-in-one administrative platform for a wide array of benefit, continuation, and compliance services. TASC remains committed to making benefits feel like benefits for employers and employees alike. To learn more about TASC, visit tasconline.com

Media Contact

Lindsey Sutton, Total Administrative Services Corp. (TASC), 1 608-316-2411, [email protected], https://www.tasconline.com/

SOURCE Total Administrative Services Corp. (TASC)