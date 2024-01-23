TASC Names Pam Reynolds as New Chief Executive Officer, Succeeding Dan Rashke

As TASC's first female chief executive, Pam Reynolds brings vision, relentless drive, resilience, and a selfless commitment to achieving the organization's mission.

MADISON, Wisc., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TASC (Total Administrative Services Corporation), a national third-party administrator of employee benefits, is pleased to announce the promotion of Pam Reynolds to Chief Executive Officer.

Since joining TASC in 2000, Reynolds has served in key leadership roles within the organization. As Chief Development Officer and Chief Service Offering Officer, she spearheaded the development of over 50 innovative products and services at the core of TASC's brand identity and was responsible for features like the TASC Card® and industry-exclusive MyCash® reimbursement account, as well as initiatives that created significant growth during her tenure. In addition, she has been recognized for her accomplishments on multiple occasions by the industry:

2016 Golden Bridge Awards, Gold Winner for Female Executive of the Year.

2017 One Planet Awards, Silver Award for Business Development Executive of the Year.

2018 Best in Biz Awards, Silver Award for Business Development Executive of the Year.

2019 One Planet Awards, Gold Award for Woman of the Year in Business & the Professions.

2019 Stevie® Awards, Most Innovative Woman of the Year and Female Executive of the Year.

To her new role, Reynolds brings her deep knowledge of TASC's market segment and differentiating value propositions, as well as her hands-on experience managing corporate communications, leading governmental affairs and developing TASC's System of Management, guiding operational and strategic execution tools and processes. Among her other assets are her continued championing of philanthropy and innovation, discipline to execution and focus on TASC's unique mission to improve the health, wealth, and well-being of their customers, employees, and community.

With this promotion, TASC is proud to join the select list of woman-led companies not just in the third-party benefits administration space but in the business world.

Said Reynolds, "I am excited to carry forward TASC's legacy of growth and innovation. What drives me each day is the ability to make a difference in people's lives. As an organization we ensure people save money on their taxes, get access to the medical care when they need it most, easily access the money they set aside for their healthcare expenses, and we fight on behalf of employers and employees by challenging legislation or rules that are not in their best interest. It's not often that people see tangible results from their work; that is not the case with TASC."

Dan Rashke, who held the position of CEO since 1995 and remains Chairman of TASC's Board of Advisors, announced the move at TASC's annual employee conference in October 2023. "It has been my hope for some time now to pass the leadership baton to someone who developed from within TASC. Pam is ready for this and has been for quite some time. I have been a direct witness to her ability to understand the business, lead people, analyze situations, make tough decisions, and respond to success and adversity with the right mix of class and tenacity. She brings proven leadership, strong business acumen, and a desire to win and do good. I have the utmost confidence that she will do great things for TASC going forward." said Rashke.

About TASC

Since 1975, TASC has evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of their clients and their employees by working hand in hand with them to provide benefit options that feel like benefits. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, TASC is the nation's largest privately held third-party administrator for employee benefits programs. A philanthropy-driven, family-owned business, TASC delivers innovative quality solutions that help protect the rights of more than 65,000 sole proprietors, family farmers and business owners of all sizes all over the country.

