TASC to be featured on series 'Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid'

"We are honored to be featured on 'Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid' and represent the employee benefit space," said Rosenstock. "We saw an industry that has been plagued with siloed benefits, constant legislative changes, and Human Resource teams struggling to keep up with multiple vendors and systems to manage it all. This opportunity allows us to share our goal of making benefits feel like benefits again through our Universal Benefit Account offering."

TASC's Universal Benefit Account offers more than 50 different benefit accounts with one user experience, one card, and one app all from one vendor, allowing employers to create custom benefits plans to meet the specific needs of their business and their employees.

"Our Universal Benefit Account is the key to offering a diverse range of benefits while reducing the complexities of managing multiple benefit account systems and improving the experience and economics for employers and employees," Rosenstock concluded.

Additionally, a new commercial promoting TASC is set to air on the Fox Business Network May 15th.

To watch the commercial or to learn more about TASC's Universal Benefit Account solution, visit www.tasconline.com/viewpoint.

