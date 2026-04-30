TASC's $21M+ Investment Shows Why a Growth-Minded TPA Matters

Our $21M+ investment reflects a deliberate decision to grow in ways that help customers. Post this

"At a time when employers and brokers are managing more complexity than ever, the strength of their TPA partner matters," said Andy Bartel, Chief Sales Officer at TASC. "Our $21M+ investment reflects a deliberate decision to grow in ways that help customers through stronger market support by putting Regional Sales Director in their backyard, expanded capabilities, and a long-term commitment to being the kind of partner that can scale with their needs."

TASC's growth strategy includes continued investment in sales expansion, modernization of its digital experience, broader support for distributor partners, and enhanced offerings such as ICHRA. The company has also continued investing in MyTASC to strengthen how distributor partners, employers, and participants engage with benefits, continuation, and compliance administration.

"When a TPA invests in growth, customers can view that as a sign of intent," Bartel added "It reflects the organization's commitment to being proactive, evolving with our customer's needs, and our commitment to make benefits feel like benefits for brokers, employers and their employees alike."

About TASC

TASC is the nation's largest privately held third-party administrator of employee benefits. For more than 50 years, TASC has helped employers, brokers, and partners simplify benefits administration while improving the health, wealth, and well-being of customers, employees, and communities. Through innovative technology, configurable solutions, and deep expertise across benefits and compliance, TASC supports more than 80,000 clients nationwide. To learn more about TASC, visit tasconline.com

Media Contact

Lindsey Sutton, Total Administrative Services Corp. (TASC), 1 800-422-4661, [email protected], www.tasconline.com

SOURCE Total Administrative Services Corp. (TASC)