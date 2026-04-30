TASC's $21M+ Investment Shows Why a Growth-Minded TPA Matters

Investment in sales, platform expansion, and partner support reflects the value of choosing a TPA built to grow with employers and brokers.
MADISON, Wis., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TASC (Total Administrative Services Corporation), the nation's largest privately held third-party benefits administrator, today highlighted how its $21M+ investment reflects a broader commitment to helping employers and brokers navigate rising benefits complexity with a partner that is actively building for the future. With more than 50 years of experience and more than 80,000 clients nationwide, TASC continues to expand its sales organization, enhance its digital and distributor experience, and strengthen its benefits and compliance offerings to better support customers in a changing market.
As employers face rising healthcare costs, growing compliance demands, and greater pressure to deliver competitive, meaningful benefits, the direction of their TPA matters more than ever. A TPA in growth mode is not expanding for its own sake. It is investing ahead of demand, staying close to market needs, and building the infrastructure required to support clients over time. For employers and brokers, that means stronger support, broader capabilities, and greater confidence that their partner can scale with what comes next.
"At a time when employers and brokers are managing more complexity than ever, the strength of their TPA partner matters," said Andy Bartel, Chief Sales Officer at TASC. "Our $21M+ investment reflects a deliberate decision to grow in ways that help customers through stronger market support by putting Regional Sales Director in their backyard, expanded capabilities, and a long-term commitment to being the kind of partner that can scale with their needs."
TASC's growth strategy includes continued investment in sales expansion, modernization of its digital experience, broader support for distributor partners, and enhanced offerings such as ICHRA. The company has also continued investing in MyTASC to strengthen how distributor partners, employers, and participants engage with benefits, continuation, and compliance administration.
"When a TPA invests in growth, customers can view that as a sign of intent," Bartel added "It reflects the organization's commitment to being proactive, evolving with our customer's needs, and our commitment to make benefits feel like benefits for brokers, employers and their employees alike."
About TASC
TASC is the nation's largest privately held third-party administrator of employee benefits. For more than 50 years, TASC has helped employers, brokers, and partners simplify benefits administration while improving the health, wealth, and well-being of customers, employees, and communities. Through innovative technology, configurable solutions, and deep expertise across benefits and compliance, TASC supports more than 80,000 clients nationwide. To learn more about TASC, visit tasconline.com
Media Contact
Lindsey Sutton, Total Administrative Services Corp. (TASC), 1 800-422-4661, [email protected], www.tasconline.com
SOURCE Total Administrative Services Corp. (TASC)
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