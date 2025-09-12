Task Labour Australia to Present Food Industry Workforce Solutions at Food & Hospitality Queensland Exhibition

Task Labour Australia will showcase its skilled staffing solutions at the Food & Hospitality Queensland Exhibition on 12–13 October 2025, highlighting its commitment to helping food businesses overcome staffing challenges with reliable, industry-trained workers.
BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Task Labour Australia, a trusted provider of workforce for the food industry, is proud to announce its participation at the Food & Hospitality Queensland Exhibition, taking place on 12–13 October 2025 at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre.
Task Labour Australia supports businesses across Queensland with reliable workforce solutions in the food sector, specialising in food preparation, packaging, production, and processing. By providing trained and flexible staff, the company helps food manufacturers, processors, and suppliers remain efficient and fully resourced during peak demand, seasonal fluctuations, and daily operations.
The Food & Hospitality Queensland Exhibition is one of the state's premier events for the food industry, offering a platform for suppliers and service providers to connect with business owners and decision-makers. Task Labour Australia will be on the show floor to demonstrate how its staffing solutions address one of the industry's most pressing challenges: maintaining a strong and adaptable workforce.
Kevin Schlif, Group General Manager of Operations at Task Labour Australia, said:
"Securing skilled and reliable staff remains one of the biggest challenges for food businesses across Queensland. At Task Labour Australia, we provide reliable staff who can quickly integrate into operations and keep production moving. We're excited to be at the Food & Hospitality Queensland Exhibition to showcase how our solutions support food businesses in staying competitive and prepared for every opportunity."
Visitors to the exhibition can meet Kevin Schlif and the Task Labour Australia team at the Brisbane show floor to learn more about how the company is helping food businesses maintain consistency, quality, and efficiency through smart staffing solutions.
Event Details:
Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre
12–13 October 2025
For more information about Task Labour Australia, visit: https://tasklabour.com/
To learn more about the Food & Hospitality Queensland Exhibition, visit: https://foodandhospitality.com.au/
Media Contact
Jacqueline Smith, Task Labour Australia, 61 475 301 219, [email protected], https://tasklabour.com/
SOURCE Task Labour Australia
