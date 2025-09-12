Task Labour Australia to Present Food Industry Workforce Solutions at Food & Hospitality Queensland Exhibition

"We're excited to be at the Food & Hospitality Queensland Exhibition to showcase how our solutions support food businesses in staying competitive and prepared for every opportunity." Post this

The Food & Hospitality Queensland Exhibition is one of the state's premier events for the food industry, offering a platform for suppliers and service providers to connect with business owners and decision-makers. Task Labour Australia will be on the show floor to demonstrate how its staffing solutions address one of the industry's most pressing challenges: maintaining a strong and adaptable workforce.

Kevin Schlif, Group General Manager of Operations at Task Labour Australia, said:

"Securing skilled and reliable staff remains one of the biggest challenges for food businesses across Queensland. At Task Labour Australia, we provide reliable staff who can quickly integrate into operations and keep production moving. We're excited to be at the Food & Hospitality Queensland Exhibition to showcase how our solutions support food businesses in staying competitive and prepared for every opportunity."

Visitors to the exhibition can meet Kevin Schlif and the Task Labour Australia team at the Brisbane show floor to learn more about how the company is helping food businesses maintain consistency, quality, and efficiency through smart staffing solutions.

Event Details:

Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

12–13 October 2025

For more information about Task Labour Australia, visit: https://tasklabour.com/

To learn more about the Food & Hospitality Queensland Exhibition, visit: https://foodandhospitality.com.au/

Media Contact

Jacqueline Smith, Task Labour Australia, 61 475 301 219, [email protected], https://tasklabour.com/

SOURCE Task Labour Australia