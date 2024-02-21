Tassel Media Ascends to Leading Role with Acquisition of American Campus Media, Unveiling a Powerful Advertising Synergy across College Campuses in the U.S.

"We position ourselves as a leading force in the campus media universe. This acquisition amplifies our ability to deliver immersive advertising solutions, elevating brands' interactions with the ever so hard to reach 18-24 audience." - Dennis Peñate, Founder & CEO at Tassel Media. Post this

By integrating American Campus Media's vast network of high-impact out-of-home media placements, including at campus locations such as student unions, academic halls, campus libraries, dining halls, dormitories, and more, Tassel Media crafts an unparalleled canvas for brands to leave an indelible imprint on the hearts and minds of young consumers. As Tassel Media assumes the leading role, its commitment to making a positive impact on young people remains steadfast. With an unwavering focus on customer-centricity, Tassel Media invites brands and agencies to join them on an exhilarating journey of engagement and influence.

About Tassel Media: Leading the charge in redefining the out-of-home campus media experience, Tassel Media proudly stands among a small group of Latino-led companies making significant strides in the out-of-home media landscape. Under the leadership of Dennis Peñate, a seasoned veteran in the space, Tassel Media embodies a commitment to diversity and excellence. Beyond providing impactful out-of-home media solutions for brands targeting the 18-24 audience, Tassel Media also serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring professionals from underrepresented backgrounds. With Dennis Peñate at the helm, Tassel Media is not merely a company; it is a testament to the heights that can be achieved through expertise, innovation, and a dedication to inclusivity in the dynamic world of advertising.

Media Contact

Dennis Peñate, Tassel:Media, 1 (510) 767-0707, [email protected], www.tasselmedia.com

SOURCE Tassel Media